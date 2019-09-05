IMPACThought: Let your faith generate mighty works

By Jon Shonebarger

The opportunity to behold Jesus, by God’s grace, was substantially greater for Nazareth than any other city in the land of Israel. They denied the revelation of God’s word preached by the Word of God Himself! They refused to put their faith in Him as their Savior.

As a result of their unbelief, the Scripture declares that no mighty work could be accomplished there, with the exception of a few minor healings. It is profoundly important for latter-day believers to comprehend this significant spiritual truth: it is faith in Christ that generates miracles and answers to prayer. It’s faith that generates mighty works of God.

