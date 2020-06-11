IMPACThought: Let’s show the unity of our faith

By Jon Shonebarger

As we have all witnessed the social unrest across our nation, we cannot help but be alarmed. The death of George Floyd has generated marches, rioting, violence and murder. The demands for justice are being echoed through the streets as citizens of every socio-economic status, race, gender and faith protest together. We have problems in America that must be resolved.

We are not only troubled by what we witnessed in the death of Mr. Floyd on a Minneapolis street, but also the incivility in response from citizens from New York to Los Angeles. The adage of “an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth,” is the mantra by many. Don’t we agree, there must be a better way forward; there must be remedies for social injustice; there must be healing in our land; and there must be a new horizon for America?

I want to exhort Christians from every church, in every community, to stand together in this perilous time. If there was ever a moment for the children of God to make a difference in our society, it is now. But we must do it TOGETHER. As One Voice, proclaiming hope, help and healing through the love of Christ.

The Apostle Paul exhorted the church of Ephesus, from prison, to band together. He declared, “I therefore, the prisoner of the Lord, beseech you that ye walk worthy of the vocation wherewith ye are called. With all lowliness and meekness, with longsuffering, forbearing one another in love; Endeavoring to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace” (Ephesians 4:1-3).

Christians have a holy vocation that cannot be ignored. This Christian vocation is one that requires Jesus like humility, sobriety and unconditional love. It is a life simply put, that requires us to demonstrate the fruit of the Spirit in accomplishing the mission. Yes, we have been commissioned by the Head of the Church, Jesus Christ. He requires unity in the brethren. We are to be bonded together in peace, by the Prince of Peace. Today, we must go forth into the highways and hedges to impact our society.

As we witnessed the bands of protesters taking to the streets of America, where are the Christians? Where are the Christians rallying together to offer solutions to the problems that plague our society? Aren’t we to be salt and light? For too long the light has been hid under a bushel basket and the salt has remained in the shaker! This fallen, sin-plagued world needs the Light of Christ to shine brightly, offering forgiveness, reconciliation and hope. The salt preserves as well as stings. Many Christians have taken a vacation from their vocation!

The Churches of Jesus Christ must mobilize and take the message to our nation. I find it amazing that missions-minded churches send out missionaries around the world but have overlooked America as a mission field. Times have changed. We would be hard pressed to maintain the opinion that America is still a Christian nation. I believe that our nation is adrift; we have lost our moral and spiritual compass and it is time for us to turn the ship around.

Let us come together in the unity of the faith and pray. Let us rally together and proclaim the good news of Christ. Let us work for unity among people, races, and Christian churches. Let us get busy in the vocation that Christ has called us to. Let us be in this perilous time, salt and light. In so doing, remedies are found. Solutions are accomplished. Lives will be saved. Our world, for Christ’s sake, will be impacted.

Have a great week and remember, Jesus loves YOU!

Contact Jon at [email protected]