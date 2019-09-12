IMPACThought: Live your faith through Jesus’ example of love

By Jon Shonebarger

Of all of the laws, commandments and precepts in the Old Testament of Scripture, Jesus declared there were two in particular that summarized the entire message of the prophets.

Answering a lawyer who asked what the great commandments were, Jesus stated, ”Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.”

He continued by say, “The second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.” (Matthew 22:37-40).

