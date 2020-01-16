IMPACThought: Living a life of praise

By Jon Shonebarger

The most important relationship in my life is the one with my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I am humbled that I am a child of God and chosen to do His work in His Kingdom. There is so much to be thankful for and the carefully consider the benefits of my salvation. Personally, I watch for the evidences of His presence in my life. Answers to simple prayer. Comfort amidst turmoil. Guidance for my future plans. Provision for my daily needs. God is so good. I enjoy praising the Lord.

King David was known for praising the Lord. An excellent example is found in Psalms 71:8, “Let my mouth be filled with thy praise and with thy honor all the day.”

The intention of praising and honoring God all day is an ambitious one for any believer. The frustrations, disappointments and failures of our daily routine interfere with a heart of praise. We are tempted to complain, vent and murmur when faced with circumstances in our lives. The sins of our lips. Clearly, the things we say proceed from the thoughts and intents of our heart. Is it possible to praise and honor the Lord all day? Yes! With the control of the Holy Spirit of God, we can. This work of grace is accomplished when we yield ourselves to His holiness. Then our life will be filled with praise. Behold the “wise Christian!”

In James’ epistle, he declared, “…the wisdom that is from above is first pure, then peaceful, gentle and easy to be intreated, full of mercy and good fruits, without partiality, and without hypocrisy.” (James 3:17).

The lifestyle of the wise Christian is easily discernable. His behavior is controlled and his tongue is suppressed. He is a “disciple” of Jesus in the truest sense of the word. He is a model of the authentic Christ; a learner of His godly actions and good works. One with a tongue that builds up; edifies those with whom they interact. The wise man is under the influence of the Holy Spirit of God and his walk is one of communion and fellowship with the Almighty.

On the other hand, a foolish man is easily recognized. James stated, “But if ye have bitter envying and strife in your hearts, glory not, and lie not against the truth. This wisdom descendeth not from above, but is earthly, sensual, devilish.” (James 3:14-15).

Sadly, the world, the flesh and the devil control the behaviors of so many. These three enemies will defeat the individual and prevent a life of abundant joy and praise. Anger, bitterness and strife must be eliminated in the life of a Christian through confession of sin, reconciliation and commitment. Ultimately, surrendering to the Lordship of Christ is the prevailing instrument in victorious Christian living and worship.

Yes King David, let our mouths be filled with praise and your honor all day!

There is so much to praise and honor God for. But it begins with a pure heart. It requires rekindling our communion with our precious Lord Jesus Christ. It requires admitting our failures and confessing our sins. It requires seeking forgiveness and reconciliation in estranged relationships. It requires surrendering wholeheartedly to the power and presence of the Holy Spirit of God.

In doing these practical steps, we will focus on the love of God in our lives and His goodness. We will rejoice in praising and honoring the Lord all day long. Have a great week and remember, God loves you!

