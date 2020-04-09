IMPACThought: Observations from Holy Week

By Jon Shonebarger

While our world is consumed with the crisis surrounding the COVID-19 health virus, it is a blessed break from depressing news for all the world’s Christians to meditate and pray to God during our most sacred week of the year. In our devotion, our spirit is lifted, our faith is strengthened and our minds are renewed as we ponder the events recorded in Scripture. Believers need to magnify the Lord God Almighty! Let us think on His greatness!

Let us consider a few of the significant moments of “Holy Week.”

Our week begins with the exaltation of Christ, entering Jerusalem upon a donkey, on Palm Sunday. “Blessed be the King that cometh in the name of the Lord: peace in heaven, and glory in the highest.” (Luke 19:38). After this triumphal entry, in just a few short days, the crowd would be crying out for His crucifixion!

A few days later, the Passover meal is prepared and shared with the 12 disciples. John sat on the left hand of Jesus and Judas on the right. The “seat of honor” was provided to Judas for the Passover meal due to the fact he was the only Judean and the other disciples were Galileans. He was also the treasurer. It is significant to read that the other disciples never suspected Judas to be the one who betrays Jesus. Judas had lived a double life!

As we proceed, we think about the humble washing of the disciple’s feet by the holy and humble Savior. “He riseth from supper, and laid aside His garments; and took a towel, and girded Himself.” (John 13:4). This humble demonstration of service to others as well as keeping our spiritual “walk” clean as we follow Christ, is poignant. A powerful life lesson!

The Scriptural narrative follows, as we watch the exit of Judas from the Passover to prepare for his betrayal of Jesus for 30 pieces of silver. He is then possessed by Satan. After the departure of Judas, we observe the institution of the Last Supper by the Passover Lamb Himself, Jesus Christ.

The Lord teaches us that the fruit of the vine represents His shed blood and the unleavened bread represents His broken, crucified body. This observance should continue until His return. Soon, the symbol would be fulfilled as Jesus would be crucified for the sins of the world on an old rugged cross.

Our journey continues as Jesus takes Peter and John to the Garden of Gethsemane to pray to the Heavenly Father. Jesus prays for the Father’s will to be done. He prays for His disciples. He prays for you and me! They await the arrival of the Roman soldiers with Judas and the kiss of betrayal. The sheep would all be scattered.

There is the mock trial before Pilate; the brutal beating and the crucifixion upon Calvary’s cross. While Christ was on the cross, we were on His mind! Most wonderful is the glorious bodily resurrection of Jesus on the third day, as taught in the Scripture. Spread the news; He Lives!! Certainly, this week stands alone in history!

Rejoice Christians, rejoice! We serve a risen Savior. “…let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid!” (John 14:27). Let us tune out the negativity and fear. We are in His grip!

Have a great week and remember, Jesus loves YOU!

Contact Jon at [email protected]