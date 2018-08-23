IMPACThought of Week: Fulfilling your God-given potential

By Jon Shonebarger

I am intrigued with human interest stories. I love to listen to inspirational speeches and testimonies of great leaders, from the military, to business and sports. TED Talks rock! I am in awe of the men and women, with humble beginnings, who committed themselves to overcome the restraints of poverty, racism and disadvantage. They had inner potential that they refused to ignore. They were willing to pay the price to become who they were created to be.

Their stories testify of getting an education and the struggle to get through school. Many had to work a job or juggle childcare while trying to pay tuition. Once out of school, they paid their dues, carried the water and toiled on nightshifts. Ultimately, they were able to rise through the ranks of their chosen field. They were chasing their potential.

Blood, sweat and tears! Hardship and struggle. Sacrifice and discipline. In time, they made it to the top; they fulfilled their potential by reaching the pinnacle of their chosen profession. They continued to pressed on, determined to continue growing, improving and honing their gifts and talents. They become our mentors, coaches and teachers.

As we look around classrooms, training centers, and ball fields, we see individuals with tremendous potential. Leaders see these prospects and believe they are a “can’t miss” success story. However, the prospect falls short, often quitting or unwilling to invest in the hard work necessary to fulfill their potential. This is tragic.

The leadership guru, John Maxwell, has taught this profound truth:

“Often, those with the most potential, never reach it;

Often, those with the greatest blessings, don’t use them:

Often those with the greatest intelligence, never apply it:

Often, those most likely to succeed, fail;

Often, those with the greatest opportunities, don’t deliver.”

Each of us can think of those we believed would reach the top and make a name for themselves. Maybe that can be said of ourselves. We must realize, as long as we live, we STILL have an opportunity to fulfill our potential. It is important to emphasize, we can all reach our potential! We do not need to be world famous either.

In the Bible, the Apostle Paul spoke of his own journey in becoming what God designed for him. We was intent on reaching his potential when he stated:

“Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things

which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark

for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:13-14).

The Apostle Paul had an indomitable spirit! Consider, he was writing this while in jail. He would not be stopped in pursuit of the good things God had for him in his life and work. Paul overcame opposition to his message, physical abuse and incarceration to become the champion for Christ the Heavenly Father designed him to be. His potential! God has given to each child of God talents and gifts that must be honed. The journey to fulfilling our potential is lifelong. God is molding us on His Potter’s Wheel.

Many may wonder: what must I do to reach my potential? This is my recommendation:

“Be used of God where you are;

Be used of God however you can;

Be used of God whoever you are;

Be used of God whatever your circumstances.”

Focus on these principles and you will reach your potential. We are uniquely gifted to make a difference for God and live a life of significance. Have a great week and remember God loves you!