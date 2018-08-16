IMPACThought of Week: How are you doing? To Christians, answer is great!

By Jon Shonebarger

How are you doing? This is a common question that we casually ask those we pass by and we don’t even pause for an answer. We may as well say, “Hi,” or “Hello!” Have you ever had someone want to tell you how they were, when you needed to keep moving? Did we really want to take the time to listen, usually about all that ails them, and everything that is on their mind? Hmm, do we really care? It begs the question, why did we even ask them how they were doing?

I have spent considerable time thinking about this interesting greeting through the years. As a result, when I ask that question, I have determined to pause and listen if each individual wants to tell me how they are. If the person isn’t busy, I usually get an answer. Obviously, being a chaplain motivates interaction for some. So, I take the time to listen, nod my head, and offer any counsel the individual may seek.

Conversely, when I get asked how I am doing by some folks, one of my favorite replies is, “I am a child of the Living God, filled with the Holy Spirit of God; I’m doing great!” I state that boldly and with a big smile on my face! In turn, I usually get a smile with a positive reply.

For a Christian, there is joy that captures the soul. To know that you are loved by God unconditionally;

that Jesus died on the Cross for their sin and that He has accepted them into His family, by grace, through faith. Wow! Personally, I haven’t gotten over those truths my entire Christian life! I hope I never do.

When I share that I’m a child of the Living God, filled with the Spirit of God, I am sharing that nobody can take away my joy and that I am blessed. I am also saying that nobody can take away my dignity, my significance or my joy. I belong to Jesus and Jesus belongs to me. I am filled with the assurance that I do not need to worry about what others may say or do to harm me. Because I am the apple of my Saviour’s eye! The joy of the Lord is my strength, confidence and protection.

Circumstances control many of us. We are “doing great” when circumstances are in our favor. We are “doing terrible” when circumstances are going against us. Many people will say, “Well, under the circumstances ____.” My friends, we need to get out from under the circumstances and not allow them to rob us of the joy that Jesus gave us in salvation.

Let us remember, through the course of our day, that we are sheltered in the arms of God. This generates the confidence we need to navigate every storm, overcome every challenge and deal with every negative circumstance. Let us not allow this world to beat us down or lead us into despair. Bad days will come for all of us, but being a child of the Living God, filled with His Spirit, will carry us through. Have a great week and remember, God loves you.