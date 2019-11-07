IMPACThought: One veteran’s journey towards faith

By Jon Shonebarger

I had just celebrated my 18th birthday that September. I recently graduated high school in May, in the greater Cincinnati area when I began to seriously consider my future. Here is the back story.

My endless summer was coming to an end. What would I do with my life? Would I be satisfied being a cook? In addition, those jobs weren’t impressing my girlfriend’s parents. I knew I needed to make some serious decisions about my future. I needed to get focused!

I went to an Air Force recruiter and enlisted under their “Delayed Enlistment” program. It was September, only a few weeks after my birthday. I would be entering Basic Training in January. I had a few months to enjoy myself, continue to walk on the wild side, then get ready for my new “adult” life. But something significant occurred before arriving at Lackland Air Force Base, the Gateway to the Air Force.

