IMPACThought: Responding to the invitation of Jesus

By Jon Shonebarger

It was in the Gospel of Matthew that Jesus made a personal appeal to the Jewish people after being rejected as Israel’s king. His appeal to the people was to, “Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heaven laden, and I will give your rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” (Matthew 11:28-30).

The Good Shepherd would soon lay down His life for the nation of Israel’s sins at Calvary. His love for His own people was clearly demonstrated through His benevolent works and miracles. Greater love has never been demonstrated. The great “I Am” was in their midst as the incarnate Son of God. He had come to seek and to save, to the Jew first and also the Gentile.

The invitation for the people to come unto Him was sincere. Jesus was the One who was able to transform a demon-possessed man into a gentle convert seeking to serve Christ. Jesus was the One who wept at the tomb of His friend Lazarus and moments later raised him from the tomb, demonstrating His authority over death, hell and the grave. He was the One who asked a woman taken in adultery where her accusers were, and then released her with the affirmation that her faith had saved her. He was the One who walked on water, comforted fearful disciples and calmed the stormy seas. He was the One who taught the Sermon on the Mount that revealed the behavior of those who entered His Kingdom.

Jesus was the one who taught haughty fisherman to return to the sea and let down their nets after a futile night of fishing. It was there that the fisherman caught a supernatural amount of fish. Jesus was the One who taught a Gentile Roman centurion that his faith had healed his dying daughter. He was the One who cooked breakfast on the seashore for disciples who had fled the night of Jesus’ betrayal. To the disciple who denied Him three times, Jesus challenged his faith and recommissioned him to the ministry. Jesus was the One who rose from the grave in a demonstration of His Lordship and glory. Yes, it was Jesus who cared for His people and called them to come unto Him.

The spiritual journey in life is strenuous. Even the hardiest disciple becomes weary and heavy-laden. Jesus assures the people that He will provide them rest. While a good night’s sleep or an afternoon nap may be beneficial, the rest the Lord provides is the tranquility of the soul; a peace that passes human understanding, and comfort from the indwelling Holy Spirit of God. The gospel of grace freed the sinner from the heavy demands of the Law. The believer was set free from the legalistic demands of the Pharisees. Jesus, their Savior, set them free and provided them with eternal rest.

Jesus’ yoke was not a burden; it was a blessing. Through a relationship born by grace through faith, the Good Shepherd would lead His sheep into the paths of righteousness for His namesake. On the paths, the Good Shepherd provides green pastures in which to lie and still waters from which to drink. Goodness and mercy were provided for those who would come unto Him to the point that their cup would overflow (Psalms 23)!

The most significant component of this personal invitation was Jesus persuading the heavy-laden to come and learn of the meek and lowly Savior of the world. Jesus yearns for the weary, beaten and down trodden to learn of His love, compassion and great salvation. An unspeakable gift is offered to all who would believe on Him and receive that precious gift (John 1:12). This offer of salvation was rich and free in contrast to the legalistic standards proposed by the religious Pharisees of that day.

The world needs to learn of the meek and lowly Lamb of God, the One who came to lift the burdens of their sin and offer rest for all eternity. The world needs to learn of the Good Shepherd, who leads, comforts and provides. The world needs to learn of the Author and Finisher of their faith, who ministers grace to the sheep. The world needs the Prince of Peace who provides His followers peace amidst the anguish of the soul.

Have you responded to Jesus’ invitation? He is calling you today! Have a great week and remember, Jesus loves YOU!

