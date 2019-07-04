IMPACThought: Second chances available to those who trust in Lord

By Jon Shonebarger

They were confused, dejected and tired. The events of the past several days had worn heavily on the heart and mind of the disciples. They had witnessed the betrayal of their friend and Messiah by another friend and fellow disciple, Judas. Three of them had encountered the chief priests and soldiers in the Garden of Gethsemane. The entourage came to arrest Jesus and take Him away for interrogation. Judas identified Jesus by a kiss of betrayal. To defend the Savior, Peter drew a sword and cut off the ear of a servant of the High Priest. In fear, all the disciples fled into the darkness of night. Except Peter.

Peter waited outside the High Priest’s house, where Jesus was being interrogated. As Peter waited, he warmed himself by a fire of coals. The group who had gathered outside the High Priest’s palace heckled Peter and accused him of being a follower of Jesus. At that moment in a dramatic fulfillment of Jesus’ earlier words, Simon Peter cursed and denied Jesus three times before the rooster crowed. Through the window of the palace, Jesus turned his head and looked at Peter. The disgraced disciple exchanged looks with Jesus, and fled in humiliation, weeping bitterly. (Luke 24:61-62).

To find respite for his soul, Peter decided to seek solace by returning to a familiar place. He wanted to do what he did best, fish. It is significant to observe that Peter and the other disciples did not elect to focus on the ministry of which Jesus had called them. In obvious resignation, Peter along with (doubting) Thomas, Nathaniel, James, John and two unnamed disciples, journeyed to the sea of Tiberias. Back in their comfort zone, they cast their nets.

The former fishermen caught nothing that night. As the morning sun rose in the eastern sky, Jesus stood on the shore. He called out to the group, asking them if they caught any fish. In fatigue and dejection, they answered no. Jesus then called and directed them to cast their nets on the right side of the ship to draw a multitude of fish. They complied and the catch was miraculous! There were too many fish to draw their nets.

It was upon the miraculous catch that provoked Peter to realize that the voice from the shore was none other than the resurrected Jesus. Peter shed his fisherman’s coat, jumped into the water and swam ashore to greet the Savior. Upon arrival, Peter smelled a fire of coals that Jesus had prepared to cook their breakfast. Through his sense of smell, Peter flashed back to the night of the betrayal, where he was sitting by a fire of coals, cursing and denying Jesus. The sense of smell is the most powerful of all the senses. Memories flood the mind when the nose breathes in a familiar aroma. It was a poignant moment for the fallen follower of Christ. He was mentally taken back in time to that bitter night. That flashback set the stage for a powerful conversation between him and Jesus.

Jesus, in His divine providence, arranged this meeting of His fallen disciple. It was time for Peter to return to the ministry and feed His lambs and sheep. Jesus inquired three times whether Peter loved him. The three answers by Peter would also correspond to the three denials Peter had uttered a few nights before.

The dialogue between Jesus and Peter was direct. Jesus asked Peter twice whether he loved Him with a mature, sacrificial and committed love. Jesus also wanted to know if Peter loved Him more than fishing. Peter would reply twice that he loved Him with a less committed love, a brotherly love. After the two answers, Jesus instructed him to feed his flock. Upon the third and final question, Jesus asked if Peter even loved Him with a brotherly love. With this rephrased question, Peter was smitten in his heart. He confirmed that he did love Him with a brotherly love, yet, he knew that his denial of Jesus lacked any evidence of faithfulness that a friend would demonstrate.

Jesus demonstrated His unconditional love for Peter that morning. Yes, Peter had denied Him three times. Yes, Peter had failed in his calling. Yes, Peter had been overcome with foolish pride. Yes, Peter had not demonstrated a mature, sacrificial love for Christ. But Jesus’ love and unmerited favor prevailed. Jesus recommissioned Peter to the ministry. Peter was granted a second chance.

It stirs our heart to know our Savior is the God of a second chance. We all have failed the Lord. We have all sinned and fallen short before His holiness. We have all blasphemed His name and denied Him before others. Yet, He loves us. His mercy endures forever. He is calling sinners to come to Him in faith, and He will save their soul.

Peter would go on to do tremendous things for Christ in his ministry. In like manner, we can rise up from the dust into which we fell and get back to serving God. He indeed, is the God of the second chance!

Have a great week and remember, Jesus loves YOU! You can contact me at jtshonebarger@gmail.com. God bless!