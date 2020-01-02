IMPACThought: Seizing opportunity of a New Year

By Jon Shonebarger

A New Year has arrived! It is always exciting to begin a brand new year and focus on all the possibilities that lie ahead. Not only are we in a new year, we are also in a new decade. The twenties will present milestones for each of us that we cannot begin to imagine. What will we experience over the next ten years? While it is impossible to know, we do know the One who holds our future and we are held firmly in His grip. Our journey with God is full of wonder and possibilities.

“As it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.” (I Corinthians 2:9).

The New Year is here. As Christians we should be filled with enthusiasm and expectation as we reflect upon this revelation of God. God has so many things prepared for us that we cannot discover with our human senses. God alone has a sovereign plan prepared for His children. The precious assurance of His love comforts us and enables us to not fear the unknown future. Jesus is the Good Shepherd, leading and providing for His sheep on the paths of righteousness.

From prison, the beloved Apostle Paul told the church of Phillipi, “…but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 3: 13b-14).

The ability for each of us to forget the things behind us is a key to future success. The past, with its failures, regrets and heartaches, often paralyzes us from moving forward into new opportunities. As a millstone around our neck, the burdens and weight of the past are the ghosts that haunt us, the poor decisions that plague us and the failures that bury us.

We cannot change the past. But we must learn the lessons that each experience taught us. It is now a matter of the new decisions we make as we move forward by faith. We journey forward without looking in the rearview mirror of yesterday’s record. Yesterday is gone forever. A new day has dawned. Seize it!

We must reach forward to the new opportunities for growth and accomplishment. The Lord has created us with specific plans for our lives. Our steps are ordered by the Lord (Psalms 37:23-24). While we may fall along the way, the Good Shepherd is there to pick us up and dust us off. We adjust our direction and learn God’s lessons on our journey, ultimately achieving the high calling God has for our individual lives.

How does a Christian follow an invisible God? By reading and studying the Bible; by obeying those things we are commanded to do and rejecting those things we are forbidden to do. The Christian is led by the Holy Spirit as they yield to the perfect will of God revealed in Holy Scripture. This is a daily surrender from the loving heart of God’s child.

Let us reach forth for all the blessed things that God has before us. The Christian life is designed to be abundant as we experience the fullness of the Living God in our presence. There should not be anything mundane in the Christian journey. The challenge is for us to open up our hearts to God and receive the all the benefits of our great salvation. The tender mercies of God are new to us each day, availing us to the fullness of our lives in Christ.

Happy New Year! The new path lies before us. Let us each commit to one thing: to looking ahead in eager anticipation of all the experiences God has for us and press forward in faithful determination to receive the prize before us. May God richly bless you.

Contact Jon at [email protected]