IMPACThought: Standing against the wind

By Jon Shonebarger

“Kites rise against the wind, not with it.” Winston Churchill

“Notice the stiffest tree is most easily cracked, while the bamboo or willow survives by bending with the wind.” Bruce Lee

“When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.” Henry Ford

“Strong people are made by opposition, like kites that go against the wing.” Frank Harris

“The pessimist complains about the wind; the optimist expects it to change; the realist adjusts the sails…” William Arthur Ward

Why does it seem almost everything in life is difficult? We all have our crosses to bear and the load can be quite heavy at times. The storms of life, with its mighty winds, beat heavily upon us. The emotional, physical and spiritual drain upon our being, over time, truly takes its toll.

While a periodic “timeout” for soul care is essential for our wellbeing, we also realize that leaders must keep pressing “against the wind” to achieve the goals laid before them. Quitting, melting down or backing up is not an option!

Should we expect the journey to be easy? That’s unrealistic, especially if you’re a goal setter, a visionary and winner. There will always be problems in our lives and career. Expect it, embrace it, experience it, eliminate it.

While we may have seasons of blessing, there will also be seasons of draught and barrenness. Hurricane season comes and goes. But rarely will it become easier, especially once the milestone is achieved with the next one on the horizon. The winner keeps pressing, keeps climbing and keeps battling, against the wind.

From our IMPACThought quotes (above), we glean that we rise in our potential when pressing against the wind; we must be flexible in the most turbulent storm; opposition builds character and perseverance.

Finally in a very pragmatic way – let’s adjust our sails. Let’s weather the storm. Let’s hunker down, if we must, but let us rise again and face the wind!

Have a great week and remember: God loves YOU!

Reach Jon Shonebarger at [email protected]