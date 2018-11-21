IMPACThought: Trust in God’s plan when life changes course

By Jon Shonebarger

Last week, it was a pleasure for my wife and me to travel to Mississippi to close on the sale of our home. What made this real estate transaction especially sweet was that the house had been for sale for two years! Imagine the rapturous emotion that filled our hearts as we signed the dotted lines and agreed to the legal transfer of and responsibility of ownership to eager buyers. For those of you who have had this experience in waiting to sell a property, you can testify of the weight that is lifted from your mind (and wallet), when it is all completed. It was now time to turn the page.

During the nine years of home ownership, I reflect on a multitude of memories. I recall countless mountain top experiences that were encountered. It is an unspeakable blessing to see the hand of God upon your life! The answers to prayer. The trials that were victoriously overcome. The lessons of faith that were learned. The impact of God upon the ministry. The provision for meeting all our need. Wow, how wonderful!

The outpouring of His blessings are all evidences of His favor upon us. I give God all the glory and I am stirred in my spirit to testify that God is good, all the time. He is alive and showing Himself faithful in the daily affairs of our journey. It is exciting to awaken each day and witness God’s presence in your life. Life was great in southern Mississippi!

Yet, there were significant trials we encountered over the course of nine years. Most significant was my wife’s battle with breast cancer. The sickness, the surgeries and the treatments were all very difficult. I had lost my sister to breast cancer in 1998; we knew the heartache, the fear and the struggle of this hideous disease. There were questions of why; why now and why us?

There would be many lessons to learn. There were many prayers whispered for healing. There were a myriad of emotions every day. We were reminded of how fragile our life is, and that we are in His grip. God has a plan. We trusted His plan, in His time, for His glory. We thank God for His healing of my wife during our tenure in Mississippi. Jehovah-Rapha! The Lord who heals. This experience forever changed our lives. The lessons learned remain a vital part of our faith journey. But now, it is time to turn the page.

Turning the page can be very challenging. It requires embracing change and the unfamiliarity associated with it. While we experienced nine years with the Magnolia State, we have been residents here in Hartsville for two years. Indeed, being long-distance homeowners was difficult. However, God opened a new door for us here in Hartsville.

God opens doors that no man can close and He closes doors no man can open. He is the Almighty. As a child of God, you respond in faith to the opportunity God provides in a new calling. You walk through the open door. It is challenging, yet very exciting. We must turn the page on the past. We do not look back with regret or sadness. A new chapter in our journey is being written. Embrace it and commit the future to the Lord.

It has been a long and winding road through the years of our Christian journey. Not only was the page turned on Mississippi; we have turned the page on Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Michigan and Ohio. When my life’s work has ended I can give pause and reflect on all the milestones. Today, the book is still being written. A new chapter is being penned, testifying of all the glorious experiences I am being blessed to confront. The future is now! It is exhilarating!

We are thankful for our ministry here in the heart of Tennessee! It is the desire our heart to stay the rest of our lives in this wonderful community and make a difference in the lives of others. There is no safer place than to be in the center of God’s will. We praise and thank God for His plan. This Thanksgiving, let us all give pause and praise God for His goodness. We have all been blessed by a benevolent Father. His imprint of blessings is seen in our lives.

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving and remember, God loves you!