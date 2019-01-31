IMPACThought: Trust in light of Jesus to overcome your darkness

By Jon Shonebarger

Fear of the dark is one of the most common fears people possess. Darkness is scary! Darkness brings confusion. Darkness brings loneliness. Darkness paralyzes progress. People can be overcome by their fears. How can people navigate through the course of life when difficulty’s darkness falls upon their unsuspecting and vulnerable soul? Thankfully, there is a source of hope, comfort and support.

There is a wonderful encouragement in Psalm 112:4. The Psalmist declares, “Unto the upright there ariseth light in the darkness: He is gracious, and full of compassion, and righteousness.”

A Christian can be certain that light will shine upon them during the darkest storms of their lives, if they will merely look up. Sometimes when a child of God hits rock bottom, there is no place to look, but up. The light that is spoken of is none other than the Lord Jesus Christ, The Light of the World. While physical darkness is quenched by burning a candle or acquiring a flashlight, emotional and spiritual darkness is quenched by turning our eyes upon Jesus, our Lord and Saviour.

Our hearts ache for those who are overcome by darkness. There is a multitude of people this very day who will be overcome, both emotionally and spiritually, by tragedy. Feeling there is no hope, no relief and no consolation, the devastated anguishes in darkness alone. For those who do not have a relationship with Jesus Christ, their soul cries out for relief, searching for answers in areas that will not satisfy. What must be offered them is the love and hope Jesus provides through that precious relationship as their Lord. Yes, there is Light at the end of the darkness available for everyone. Christians should point them to the One who cares, comforts and cures.

As we reconsider the encouragement of Psalm 112:4, Jesus, the Light, is there to show us the way to safety. We are assured that He is gracious, full of compassion and righteousness. Through the amazing, abundant grace of Jesus, we are assured of His action and intervention in our most difficult crises. Nobody cares for us like Jesus. The One who laid down His life as a sacrifice for our salvation, is also there with us as we walk through the valleys of life.

Through His loving kindness, Jesus kneels beside the anguished soul. His light shines brightest when the night is darkest! We must look up; we must turn our eyes upon our precious friend, our Saviour, Jesus Christ. Let us cry out in solemn tears to the anchor of our souls. There is light at the end of the darkness!

As a result of Christ’s righteousness, justice will prevail. The Lord of Hosts fights for us; the battle belongs to the Lord! There is a multitude of Heavenly Angels dispatched to our side. In Christ, we are more than conquerors. There is victory in the risen, glorified Saviour. Jesus is not only the lover of our soul, He is the Defender of the weary, weak, defenseless, outcast and innocent sojourner. Christ is an ever-present help in our time of trouble.

As we journey through this land, let us be comforted by His Light. Just like the Lighthouse for the seamen, Christ provides comforting presence and direction to safely navigate life’s most turbulent storms.

God bless you this week and remember, God loves YOU!

