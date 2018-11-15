IMPACThought: Unconditional love can change the world

By Jon Shonebarger

Unconditional love is a primary theme throughout the Holy Bible. The second great commandment taught in God’s Law is to love our neighbor as ourselves. In the New Testament, Jesus taught His disciples that the world would know who they were by their acts of love. So the distinguishing mark of Christianity is His love in us.

Of course the greatest of all demonstrations of love in history is God the Father so passionately loving the world that He gave His only begotten Son to die on the cross for sinners. God set the example. Amazing love!

God is love. What a glorious revelation! God is love and God loves me. Wow! Although I am imperfect, full of flaws and faults, Almighty God still loves the fallen sinner. As believers by the grace of God, we are expected by the Lord to demonstrate His love in a world full of hate, conflict and incivility. What a responsibility. What a challenge!

Unconditional love means compassionate affection without limitations or demands. It is a love that is stubborn! It will not be affected by failures or disappointments. It is committed, resolved and unwavering. King Solomon declared love is as strong as death that burns like a blazing fire and a mighty flame. He summarized by saying many waters cannot quench love nor can floodwaters wash it away (Song of Solomon 8: 6-7). What a tenacious love this is. This is the love that God has for us. In turn, God wants us to love as He loves.

The Apostle Paul in his letter to the church in Corinth taught the superiority of love above spiritual gifts, or faith that can move mountains or generous gifts to the poor and needy. He boldly testified that without love, he was nothing! This was the evaluation by the greatest Christian that ever lived. Incredible.

Paul provided outstanding examples of unconditional love. He said that love is patient; kind. It is not jealous, boastful proud or rude. He said that love does not demand its own way and it is not irritable. It does not keep a record of other’s wrong doings. Love does not rejoice in wrong doing but celebrates when love wins out.

He concluded his illustrations by emphasizing that love never gives up, loses hope and it keeps the faith. Love will endure EVERY circumstance.

Could you imagine what our world would look like if everybody loved each other in this manner? Love would change the world. It is significant to grasp the spiritual reality taught in the Holy Bible. Initially, this is the love God gives to each of His children. Secondly, this love is available for people to practice as a result of a personal relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ.

When an individual accepts the gift of salvation through faith in Jesus Christ, the Holy Spirit of God comes into the believer and transforms them into a new creature. This transformation enables the individual to live the life God designed us to live through the power and presence of the Holy Spirit in our lives. We can now live a life of love, for His glory! We are God’s ambassadors of love and hope to a dark, depressed and degenerating society.

I want to challenge every Christian to fulfill the perfect law of love. We will forgive others, demonstrate tenacity through our longsuffering and patience. We will not give up on people. God has not given up on us! Let us always remember about other people, it is not the end of the story.

Love is a wonderful gift. Let us make a difference in our society today. What the world needs is the love of God demonstrated in acts of kindness, compassion and assistance. In our relationships let us go as far as necessary to love others as the Apostle Paul expressed. We can do it. God will help us.

Have a great week and remember, God loves you!