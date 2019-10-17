IMPACThought: Watch the mighty hand of God at work

By Jon Shonebarger

The shortest verse in the Holy Bible is recorded in the Gospel of John, Chapter 11, verse 35. It simply says, “Jesus wept.”

Called to the tomb of his dear friend Lazarus, Jesus demonstrated His humanity with tears of grief. The Jews, who were witness to this personal moment, commented on how much Jesus loved him. Lazarus had died and was laid in a tomb. The family and friends had gathered, mourning the death.

Little did they know what a tremendous miracle they were about to witness!

