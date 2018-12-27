Jack McCall: Brighter days loom even in harshest of winters

By Jack McCall

Winter is here. This winter has not been so bad thus far, but still it is winter. Wintertime – when we experience the harshest weather of the four seasons. Winter – the season we describe with such words as “bleak” and “dreary.”

Most wildlife struggles to survive the winter months drawing on food stores laid back in summer and fall. Others sleep it off as they burn off accumulated body fat. Many birds give up and fly away to friendlier weather.

Livestock suffers. The hardwood trees stand desolate, lonely and uncovered like skinny ghosts against winter’s backdrop. We choose to shut ourselves away inside. Winter is about endurance and survival. Little wonder that we coined the phrase “the dead of winter.”

Of course, there are many kinds of winters other than the season that follows right behind fall.

There are emotional winters which we all must weather at one time or another. Those times when the bottom falls out and our hearts are grieved or even broken. Those are the times that “try men’s souls.”

And then, there are financial winters – those times when we wonder if there will be enough money for us to make it. When there is some month left at the end of the money. Times when our financial plans fail to “pan out” – sometimes desperate times.

And spiritual winters – oh, those spiritual winters – when we experience long days of spiritual dryness – times when we so disappoint ourselves that we even question our usefulness to our Maker.

Physical winters come as well – times when our bodies fail us. Times when we find we must endure a long and painful recovery at best, and at worst, that our time remaining here is to be less than we had planned.

One writer referred to “the winter of our discontent” – a time when we just become out of sorts with life. A time when we question where we are and what we are doing – a general state of discombobulation. Now, that’s a real winter to be endured.

We all face winters.

But God is a genius. He placed springtime right at the end of each winter.

On the first warm day toward winter’s end we feel our spirits rise. When the first birds return, and trees begin to bud, and that first brave buttercup pushes its head through the ground, our hopes are renewed.

May you find the courage you need to face the “winters” of your life.

The children of our mother cut our teeth on these words, “Every situation can make you or it can break you.”

Sometimes I find the words of Galatians 6:9 especially encouraging. “And let us not be weary in well doing; for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.”

I also like the words of Harriet Beecher Stowe, “When you get into a tight place and everything goes against you, till it seems you could not hang on a minute longer, never give up then, for that is just the time and place that the tide will turn.”

So hunker down, spring is coming. It always follows right on the heels of winter.