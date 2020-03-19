Jack McCall: Common sense not too common these days

By Jack McCall

Someone has said common sense is not so common. In reality, common sense is really uncommon sense. Some have described common sense as “walking around sense,” implying one’s being in touch with everyday reality.

You’ve heard it said all your life: “Why, he doesn’t have any common sense!” or “She has plenty of ‘book’ sense, but she doesn’t have a lick of common sense” or “He doesn’t have enough sense to come in out of the rain!” or better, yet “She doesn’t have the sense God gave a goose!” All refer to someone’s lack of common sense.

In all my years, I have never seen such a departure from the use of common sense as we are now seeing in what some have come to refer as the “post-modern era.” And yet, why should we be surprised? Most common sense finds its roots in basic Biblical principles. Once we leave the teachings of the Bible and its wisdom behind, all thinking becomes distorted and cloudy.

I made a speaking presentation to a group of educators in Nashville, Ark., not so long ago. Nashville is located in Howard County down in the southwest corner of the state near Texarkana, Texas. It was the first day of in-service training for a new school year.

After the morning session, a group of administrators and I were discussing how the educational environment had changed, along with the “do’s” and “don’ts” that have come along with those changes. At some point in our discussions the subject turned to the school’s lunch program.

As I understood it, a box lunch was offered to students at some of the high schools there. The lunch consisted of a hoagie sandwich with ham or turkey, a bag of chips, an apple and a brownie. One supervisor told of how students would walk up to the lunch counter, take their box lunch, open it, take out the bag of chips and throw the box and the remainder of its contents into the trash can.

Well, I almost fell out of the buggy! Maybe I should have not been so taken by surprise, but I was aghast. I could not believe it!

Please understand. I grew up in a very conservatively run household. It was so conservatively run we never “felt” recessions when they came along. You might say our way of life was “recession proof.” My mother made sure of that. She could stretch a dollar with the best of them.

My brothers, my sister and I were brought up to “clean our plates” and food was rarely thrown away. “Waste not, want not” was a guiding principle at our house.

It took me a moment or two to gather my wits after the educator dropped the box lunch bomb on me.

“You can’t be serious!” I objected.

“I’m totally serious,” she answered, with a note of mild dismay in her voice.

“Why don’t they keep the sandwich and give it to a homeless shelter or a food kitchen for the needy?” I pressed.

“Oh, we can’t imply someone might need it,” she said.

I was not going to give up easily.

“Well, how about another student? Could the food not be given to another student who would like another sandwich, or apple, or brownie?” I insisted.

“Oh, no!” she answered. “You could get into real trouble implying that a child was needy or, even worse, poor.”

And then I said it.

“That absolutely makes no sense!”

“I know,” she admitted. “But it is easier to throw the food away than deal with a potential problem.”

So, I did some checking around. And I found under the guise of “following the letter of the law” and in a bumbling attempt to be maintain political correctness, millions of dollars worth of food are being throw away every day in our public school system.

And please understand. I’m not picking on our school system per se. Examples can be seen everyday. It is simply what begins to happen when bureaucrats get carried away with spending other people’s money.

Sometimes when I see so little good judgment (or common sense) being applied, I am want to ask, “Who are these people?”

The American Sioux Indians called themselves “the human beings.” By doing so, they distinguished themselves from all other animal life.

In a great western movie of years gone by, one famous Sioux chief declared, “More and more people will come, but there will be fewer and fewer human beings.”

He was speaking of the Sioux, but his words had the ring of a prophet.

Another Sioux chief declared, “A world without human beings has no center to it.”

“A world with no center to it.” That’s another way of describing a world that has lost it equilibrium, or lost its way – a world in which common sense has become all too uncommon.

Gives one pause for thought, doesn’t it?