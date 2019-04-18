Jack McCall: Encouragement to nourish the soul

By Jack McCall

The story goes that, many years ago, the great American inventor Thomas Alva Edison was attending a convening of forward thinkers in a major city. Henry Ford, who would become America’s foremost car maker, was in attendance.

During the convention, Edison was seated at a table attempting to explain the workings of the internal combustion engine to a group of onlookers. During his discussion, Ford walked up and began listening to Edison’s presentation.

Suddenly, Ford stepped forward and began to pound his fist on the table, as he exclaimed, “You’ve got it, young man! You’ve got it!”

Years later, Edison would say, “The sound of that man’s hand pounding on that table has meant worlds to me!”

I suppose we all could use a bit of encouragement or affirmation from time to time. One of favorite quotes comes from Biblical scholar William Barclay:

“One of the highest duties is the duty of encouragement. It is easy to laugh at men’s ideals; it is easy to pour cold water on their enthusiasm; it is easy to discourage others. The world is full of discouragers. We have a Christian duty to encourage one another. Many a time a word of praise or thanks or appreciation or cheer has kept a man on his feet. Blessed is the man (or woman) who speaks such a word.”

A popular cliché goes like this: “Life is hard by the yard, but a cinch by the inch.” Well, that sounds nice, but sometimes life is hard even when you take it an inch at a time. Sometimes, to use the words of Rudyard Kipling from his poem entitled “If,” you must “hold on when there is nothing in you except the Will which says to you, ‘Hold on!’ ”

There are so many great writings I fear are being lost to the past. Here’s one I share as an encouragement to you. It is titled “Desiderata.”

“Go placidly amid the noise and the haste and learn what peace may be in silence. Speak your truth quietly and clearly; listen to others, even the dull and ignorant; they, too, have their story. If you compare yourself with others you may become vain and bitter, for always there will be greater and lesser persons than yourself.”

“Enjoy your achievements as well as your plans. Keep interested in your career, however humble; it is a real possession in the changing fortunes of time. Exercise caution in your business affairs for the world is full of trickery. But let this not blind you to what virtue there is; many persons strive for high ideals and everywhere life is full of heroism.”

“Be yourself. Especially do not feign affection. Neither be cynical about love, for in the face of all aridity and disenchantment it is as perennial as the grass. Take kindly the counsel of the years, gracefully surrendering the things of youth. Nurture strength of spirit to shield you in sudden misfortune, but do not distress yourself with imaginings. Many fears are born of fatigue and loneliness. Beyond a wholesome discipline, be gentle with yourself. You are a child of the universe no less than the trees and the stars; you have a right to be here. And whether or not it is clear to you, no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should.”

“Therefore be at peace with God, whatever you conceive Him to be. And whatever your labors and aspirations in the noisy confusion of life, keep peace with your soul. With all its sham, drudgery, and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world.”

Over the years, I have consistently found the words of ancient hymns to be a rich source of encouragement. One of my favorites goes like this, “Be faithful weary pilgrim, the morning I can see…”