Jack McCall: Enjoying the wondrous beauty of ‘Last Frontier’

By Jack McCall

A few weeks back my wife, Kathy, and I enjoyed a seven-day cruise to Alaska. I won’t say the cruise was on our “bucket list” but we had talked about it for years. Several years ago I won a three-day Caribbean cruise that we enjoyed, but we were not wowed by the experience. A speaking engagement in Anchorage sold us on a return trip to The Last Frontier.

In the spring everything fell into place, so we made the commitment and booked the cruise.

To begin our trip we flew Southwest Airlines into Seattle, where we spent two nights. If you are ever in Seattle, the Public Market down at the docks is a “must see.” The fresh-cut flowers grown locally which are on display at the market are nothing short of stunning. I have never seen such spectacular colors. The Pike Place Fish Co. is another “must see.” It is world famous – known for employees throwing fish around. The concept is a bit hard to describe.

Our cruise ship, the Norwegian Bliss, departed Seattle on a Saturday morning. We were informed that the Bliss, a new ship, is the largest cruise ship to pass through the Panama Canal. She is 1,003 feet long and 19 stories tall. That is a big ship. It is so massive we didn’t feel the ship moving until the sixth day.

All told, we were among over 4,000 guests served by 1,700 crew and staff members. It was quite an experience.

Our first port was Ketchikan. For your information, on a cruise of the inside passage, Ketchikan is the place to buy your souvenirs. The shops are within easy walking distance (one is right on the dock) and the prices are the best we found. If you are cruising northward, don’t wait until you arrive in Juneau or Skagway to buy.

In Ketchikan our shore excursion took us on a boat ride to the second-largest rain forest in the world. That’s right – a rain forest in Alaska. We were told this particular rain forest, which covers thousands of acres, receives 13 feet of rainfall annually. It is second only to the Amazon rain forest. On this excursion we watched bald eagles diving for fish and enjoyed a sumptuous seafood feast. I would do that again!

Our second stop was Juneau. Out entire shore time was consumed by a bus ride and hike to see the Mendenhall Glacier. It turned out to be a rainy day, which put a damper on the hike. And what can I say? A glacier is a frozen river that is moving very s-l-o-w-l-y. From a distance it is liken to watching paint dry. If you are into glaciers I would suggest a helicopter or dog sled ride that would put you on the glacier.

Of the Alaskan cities we visited, Skagway was the most picturesque. Known as “The Gateway to the Yukon,” this small town with a population of 900 is nestled at the end of a bay. It lies against the backdrop of a magnificent valley which leads into the Yukon. The White Pass and Yukon Railroad took us on a scenic ride all the way to the Canadian border. I would do that again as well.

As a point of interest, our guide informed us that McDonald’s is the only fast food restaurant in Skagway. And, this particular McDonald’s holds the record for serving the most hamburgers in a day – 15,000. The word is, on opening day, the drive-thru line stretched around the building and half a mile down the highway –all day long. It was further noted the supply ship only arrives in Skagway on Tuesday. When the McDonald’s runs out of food, it simply closes until the supply ship arrives on the next Tuesday.

On the day we were in Skagway, five cruise ships made the population swell from 900 to approximately 11,900.

And one more thing – all the sidewalks in Skagway were built with 2x6s. It kind of reminded me of the Old West. Of course, in that part of the world, gold miners and saloons and shootouts are not so far in the distant past.

If you ever have the chance, you want to get a glimpse of The Last Frontier – by land, by air, or by sea.