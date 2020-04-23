Jack McCall: Fried chicken and the dinner table

By Jack McCall

Having grown up in the South, I have, for most of my life, considered the mid-day meal to be dinner.

When I was a boy and we were working on the farm and in the fields, we would stop work at about 11:30 a.m. and “go to dinner.” When we arrived back at the house, we would sit around the dinner table and my father would turn on the radio and listen to a program called “Noon Time Neighbors” on Clear Channel 650 WSM.

After the opening song a friendly voice would ring out, “From WSM, here’s a friendly ‘Hello’ to all our noon time neighbors!” In the background you could hear a dinner bell ringing. Then the voice of Tennessee agriculture himself, John McDonald, would come on and conduct the show. My father was especially interested in the farm market report that was a part of every weekday broadcast.

I have no idea when everything got turned around. I suppose that somewhere along the way some sophisticated types decided that the noon meal should be called lunch and the evening meal dinner. I guess supper got thrown out with the wash water.

Can you imagine Davy Crockett having lunch, or, how about this? – “All day singing and lunch on the ground.” It just doesn’t sound right.

After church on Sunday, we had Sunday dinner. We had leftovers, if there was anything left, for supper.

There are three things that I distinctly remember about Sunday dinner when I was a boy: fried chicken, mashed potatoes and Minnesota Valley green peas. Since I am going to focus on the chicken in this column, I will dispense with the pea issue first. The only peas that ever graced my mother’s dinner table came from our garden or from Minnesota Valley. She would buy no other brand.

When you have mashed potatoes, gravy and Minnesota Valley peas on your plate, the possibilities are endless. You can hollow out a place in the top of a heap of mashed potatoes and go wild. You can fill the hollow with butter, gravy, peas or a combination of two or three. Or you can take one and stir it into your potatoes. We found it to be an unbeatable combination.

And of course, we had fried chicken. Now when I say we had chicken, I really mean to say we had a chicken, as in one chicken. Which means the chicken was limited.

You couldn’t eat just chicken if you wanted your appetite satisfied.

According to the way my mother cut up a chicken there were twelve pieces, not counting the liver and the neck; two legs, two thighs, two wings, three pieces of breast – which included the pulley bone – and three pieces of back, including the boney back. My mother ate the boney back because no one else wanted it. That left 11 pieces of chicken for six people. That could only mean one thing: not everyone was going to get two pieces of chicken. Let me also make it clear that frying chickens were smaller back when I was a boy. My mother preferred a young, tender fryer weighing about 2½ pounds.

Let me say it again. You were not going to fill up on chicken at our dinner table.

So there was a lot of negotiating that went on over the chicken. Fortunately, my father’s favorite piece was a thigh. The youngest children usually went for the legs. We older boys spoke for different pieces from time to time. But it was always negotiated.

Everyone kept up with who ate which piece of chicken last time. My brother John could tell you who ate which piece of chicken on any given Sunday up to six months back. There was no cheating on the chicken at our dinner table.

If we had dinner guests, we still ate one chicken. That simply meant every one in the family got bumped down the chicken line. Then you were thankful to get a piece of chicken.

If someone in our house had whined, “I just like white meat,” they would have been asked to leave the table. At our house chicken was chicken.

I spoke with a woman not too long ago whose family chicken story was similar to mine. “One day my oldest brother announced to the family that he was getting married and leaving home,” she said. “First thing I thought of was, ‘Another piece of chicken!’ ”

I think the world would be a better place if more families had to split up a chicken.