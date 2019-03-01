Jack McCall: Goats, graveyards don’t mix well

By Jack McCall

Just beyond the garden behind the house where I grew up lies the Denton Family Cemetery.

The cemetery was a part of the farm originally owned by my great-grandfather, Burr Manning. Burr Manning is buried there along with three of his four sons, Frank, Nealous, and Dave.

My great-uncle Frank Manning, my father’s namesake, was known for having a vicious stubborn streak. When he was a young man he caught the measles. He became so mad because he had the measles that on a cold, windy, rainy day he stood under the drip of the house all afternoon and pouted. He never recovered. He died at the age of 22. He was the first Manning to be buried there. His singular gravestone records that he died in 1919. Because so many Mannings are buried there, the cemetery has been called the Denton-Manning Cemetery in recent years.

When my family moved to the Burr Manning farm in the mid-1950s, we found the graveyard overgrown with honeysuckles and blackberry briars. The fence was in a sad state of repair from being ridden down by livestock over the years. The graveyard was also riddled with groundhog holes.

At some point in time my father decided to clean up the graveyard. He began the process by bringing in three goats to ride down the blackberry briars and eat the honeysuckles. Initially, he became concerned because he was having trouble finding the goats.

The graveyard covered less than an acre, but the briars had grown to a height of six or seven feet so it was easy for the goats to hide out. One day he sent my brothers John and Dewey to find the four-legged weed eaters. They climbed the graveyard fence and began looking but could not find them. John decided to go to one of the high points in the graveyard to look, but still no goats. He then decided to climb on top of one of the larger gravestones and seek a higher vantage point.

As he attempted to pull himself up on the top of the stone, it gave way at its base and began to fall in his direction. It was a close call. The massive stone narrowly missed his knee, scraping his leg badly. The right corner of the tombstone landed squared in the top of John’s right foot, driving it into the ground. He was hopelessly caught. Dewey tried to assist him in getting free. It was no use. Dewey ran for help.

I can hardly imagine the picture that came to my father’s mind when Dewey, running, and out of breath, approached him crying out, “Daddy, come quick! A tombstone fell on John!”

When my father arrived on the scene, he found John, his foot stuck fast under the weight of the 500-pound stone. No amount of frenzied effort would free him. Dad left John and ran for the shop to get a wrecking bar.

He arrived back at the graveyard in two shakes of a cat’s tail with a long, steel bar used for tamping fence posts. He easily found the leverage to pry the stone off John’s foot.

When they removed John’s shoe and sock they found a deep, three-edged dent in the top of his foot. His toes had turned black and blue. A trip to the doctor and x-rays revealed three of the high toe bones (metatarsus) in his foot had been crushed. He came home with a cast up to his knee.

I suppose that every story should have some kind of moral in it. The moral in this story is simple. When looking for ghosts or goats in a graveyard, never climb on top of tombstones.