Jack McCall: God willing, 2019 will be one spectacular year

By Jack McCall

Well, here we are just a day or two into the New Year – a great time for reflection. So, how was 2018 for you?

I often think of a quote by Joseph Fort Newton: “We cannot tell what may happen to us in this strange medley of life. But we can decide what happens in us, how we take it, what we do with it – and that is what really counts in the end.”

I suppose we have all seen a little bit of everything in 2018. Call it, if you will, the good, the bad, and the ugly. Some have seen triumph; others have seen tragedy. Some have met with financial success; others have struggled to get by. Some have experienced great heartache while some have experienced great joy. There are still others who have known both. Some have met with sickness, others healing.

The Good Book says, “it rains on the just and the unjust.” I heard an old black preacher once say, “All God’s chil’en got troubles.”

In his little jewel of a poem titled “If,” Rudyard Kipling wrote on the subject of maturity, “If you can meet with triumph and disaster, and treat those two imposters just the same.”

The closing out of a year is a great time to ask a few tough questions? Did I focus my time and energy on those things that are most important to me in 2018? Another way of saying that is, “Did I keep “first things” first? Someone else approached it this way, “The main thing is to make sure the main thing is the main thing.” Do I need to make some life adjustments? In motivational circles, we call them mid-course corrections.

Here are a few more questions. Have my accumulated life experiences made me a better human being? Do I continue to grow spiritually? How’s my courage for living?

As we look to the New Year, may I offer a few suggestions? But first, an observation.

As I approach what most people (I’m not one of them) consider retirement age, I notice more of my contemporaries are experiencing health problems.

In 2019, I suggest we take better care of ourselves. Not to beat a dead horse, but exercise plays a key role in extending one’s quality of life. As “Too Slim” of the singing group “Riders in the Sky” would say, “The three keys to a long life are fiber, fiber, fiber. The old saying rings true, “an apple a day…”

I believe very strongly in keeping “the child” that lives inside each of us alive. Staying young involves thinking young. So, make some plans. In 2019, do something or some things you have always wanted to do. It’s ok to do something a little crazy now and then. I’ll say it again. Make some plans.

In making your plans, I would offer one word of caution for your consideration. An ancient sage once said, “Men make their plans and God laughs.” The Good Book instructs us to say, “I will do thus and such, God willing,” or “God willing, I will do thus and such.”

In 2019, spend more of your time with those people who build you up and less time with those people who tear you down. You know who they are. The ones who build you up are like a candle on a lamp stand. The others, well, I’ll leave it at that.

Consider this thought. “Great people talk about ideas. Average people talk about things. Little people talk about other people.”

I don’t know about the condition of your spiritual life. But I would make this suggestion. Go deeper.

This thing about God is so much bigger than we have ever been told or we could ever tell. It is so high, you can’t get over it; so wide, you can’t get around it; and so deep, you can’t find the bottom. So, go deeper.

“Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man the things which God hath prepared for them that love Him.”

And if, my sister or brother, you found the going in 2019 to be especially hard, consider these words of the Apostle Paul, “For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.”

May 2019 hold the very best of His blessings for you.

I’ll see you along the way, God willing.