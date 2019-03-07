Jack McCall: Going to extremes for a good time

By Jack McCall

One of my cousins in his growing-up years, to use the words of comedian Steve Martin, could have been described as “a wild and crazy guy.” (He gave me permission to use his name in this column, but I will refrain.)

We roomed together our freshman year at Tennessee Tech in the fall of ’69 where he took special pleasure in tormenting some of our friends. During that year he endured a maddening relationship with his first true love – a relationship that didn’t have a Chinaman’s chance of making it. It was a relationship filled with “high drama.”

After college, his life was much like a roller-coaster ride. He experienced many ups and downs. Heartbreak was no stranger to him. All the while, he remained a really good guy. Eventually, he settled down and became a great family man. That is not to say his mischievous streak or his inclination for taking risks completely went away.

In his adult life, he became a Vanderbilt football fan. I’m not sure how that happened. He may have had a connection through his in-laws. At any rate, whether he secured free passes or purchased tickets, he ended up at Vanderbilt Stadium to cheer on the Commodores on many Saturday afternoons.

But he was not satisfied with being a spectator. He wanted to be down on the field. That’s where this adventure begins.

To gain access to Dudley Field, he needed a security pass. So, he “manufactured’ one. (He told me it looked like the real thing.) He donned the appropriate looking security personnel apparel, and he was in. (Or on, depending on how you look at it.) He didn’t stop there.

After he succeeded in consistently gaining access to the playing field, he began to tell his friends about his exploits. He actually started telling them when and where to look for him on game day each Saturday.

His conversations went something like this: “If Vanderbilt receives the kickoff on Saturday, look for me. I’ll be standing under the goalpost right before kickoff,” or “At the start of the second half, look for me. I will be standing behind the head coach on the Vanderbilt sideline.” Each Saturday he would change the time and location of his appearance. His friends would be looking for him, and there he would be! You might say it became a game within the game.

One day, after a number of successful adventures onto the playing field, he and his friends were discussing his shenanigans.

“That’s fine to get away with that at Vanderbilt Stadium,” said one of his friends. “But you could never do something like that at a Tennessee Titans game!”

The mischievous grim that swept across my kinsman’s face caused quite a reaction from his friends.

“Don’t you even try!” exclaimed one.

“No, no, no!” cried another.

“Don’t you do it!” warned another.

But in the words of William Shakespeare, “The die was cast.”

So in the ensuing weeks, my cousin with an active imagination and a propensity for taking risks hatched a plan.

At the time, the Titans had not been in Nashville for very long. You may recall, in the early days of the Titans’ stadium, they were having problems with the turf on the playing field.

I remember seeing sports reporters on one knee, with microphone in hand, pointing out the uneven seams in the turf, as they reported on the health hazard it presented for highly paid professionals. The turf issue was widely discussed and reported.

That gave my cousin the opening he was looking for. So he went to work.

First, he created a purchase order (P.O.). He placed the Titans logo right at the top, making it look authentic. He knew the names of some executives in the Titans organization, so he issued the P.O. in someone’s name who would be easily recognized. The purchase order called for him to make a final inspection of the artificial turf at the stadium one hour and a half before kickoff on a specific Sunday. He made up a name for his “turf” company, and sewed a company patch on his jacket. Then he filled a toolbox with tools appropriate for repairing artificial turf.

On a given Sunday, he showed up at the vendor gate at the Titans’ stadium with purchase order and tool box in hand.

In next week’s column I will share with my readers “the rest of the story.”