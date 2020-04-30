Jack McCall: How will social distancing, customer service mix?

By Jack McCall

Robert Fulghum wrote an interesting book a few years ago titled, All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten. As best I can recall, one of the lessons he learned in kindergarten was how to follow directions. I learned that lesson in kindergarten. So as we continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic, when the “experts” advise us to maintain social distancing, I choose to be compliant.

Of course social distancing, or becoming more distant socially, is nothing new. Actually it seems to have been around for quite a while. And it appears to be gaining momentum.

I’m sure an intensive study by a sociologist would take us right to its very roots, but for the purposes of this column I will limit my findings to a few practical observations.

I first noticed this “distancing” thing when the big oil companies enticed the general public into pumping their own gas. You may remember two sets of pumps in the beginning – “Full Service” and “Self-Service.”

Gone were the days when a friendly attendant came bounding out of the gas station to wash your windshield and check your engine oil while the gas was flowing.

But even when you experienced full- or self-service, you still had to go inside the station or market or general store and interact with a real human being. But then the proliferation of computer technology changed all that.

I think it began with the banks when ATMs (Automated Teller Machines) came on the scene. In the early days of ATMs, some banks tried to “condition” or “train” customers to use an in-house ATM by charging a $2 fee for teller assistance.

I love the story of the little old lady who kept making her deposits at the teller window and paying her $2 fee.

One day an in-house surveyor asked her why she kept going to a teller instead of using the ATM and saving her money.

“I go to a teller because that machine doesn’t ask me about my arthritis,” she politely replied.

Shortly after we were introduced to ATMs, we were introduced to pay-at-the-pump at the fueling stations, and even less human interaction.

Today I call a company or service corporation and more often than not, I must endure a message on an answering machine which thanks me for calling, informs me of how important my call is to them, and then directs me to an inexhaustible list of options, all the while reminding me that faster service can be found on their website. Seems talking to a real human being is the last of all my options. I don’t like it.

I have a friend (we’ll call him Todd) who is a gifted graphic designer. As a matter of fact, he designed the covers for three of my books. When Todd saw the graphic design business changing dramatically, he sought alternative streams of income for his business. He found a publishing company that was glad to outsource its book-cover design to him.

So here’s the deal. For over 10 years Todd has created approximately 20 book covers per month for the publishing company’s clients. That’s approximately 2,400 book covers. He is constantly communicating with the company and its many clients. One day he mentioned there were communication breakdowns from time to time with all the emails sent back and forth.

“How often do you talk to the owners of the company?” I asked.

“I’ve only talked with them once,” he replied.

“In 10 years?!?” I blurted.

“Yep,” he answered.

“Have you ever met them? I asked.

“Nope, don’t know what they look like,” he said dryly.

That is hard for me to imagine, but that is where we are.

One of the real challenges we, as human beings, will face as we make our way out of this coronavirus pandemic fog is not to fall into the trap of continuing to further distance ourselves from each other.

More on this next week.

Keep your chin up!