Jack McCall: January travels to start the New Year

By Jack McCall

My first speaking engagement of the New Year took me to St. Louis, where I spoke for a leadership conference for the American Soybean Association. As my readers probably know, the soybean market has been under tremendous pressure as of late due to a number of influences, the least of which are ongoing trade negotiations between the United States and China.

I found reason for concern a few years ago when I learned Brazil had surpassed the U.S. in soybean production. (That being made possible because two crops can be grown annually.) About the same time I was relieved to find China’s growing hog industry could consume Brazil’s entire soybean harvest each year.

As the Chinese add more animal protein to their diet, their overwhelming choice is pork. To get an idea of the magnitude of the Chinese pork industry consider this. The Chinese “process” (I would write say “slaughter” but that would be politically incorrect.) more sows each year than we have in the U.S. That’s a lot of pork!

Well, not too long ago the Chinese decided to cut back on the protein (soy) at a rate of 10 percent per year going forward. Then came the trade standoff. The Chinese also chose to cut back on pork imports from the U.S. and turned to Russia to fill the gap. Along with the Russian pork came an outbreak of African swine fever. It has been devastating to the Chinese pork industry.

For years American farmers could count on the surging U.S. economy to consume most of the soybeans grown here. Any excess was easily sold abroad. But the world has changed. Now Brazil and even Argentina are major players in the soybean industry. Going forward, American farmers will be subject to more market influences than ever before.

So you might imagine, the mood in St. Louis was rather somber. The meeting planner, in setting up the conference, kindly instructed me to “make them laugh and give them some hope.” In a nutshell, I informed the attendees the worldwide demand for animal protein (animals largely fed soybean meal) will continue to increase, the market always runs in cycles, and American farmers are the best and most efficient in the world. I also told them they were among the most fortunate people in the world, being a part of rural America.

Next up, I was in Milwaukee this past week speaking to a farm credit group. I flew in a day early to get ahead of the snow. Southwest Airlines has a direct flight from Nashville to Milwaukee. I like that!

When I arrived in Milwaukee I chose to take the shuttle downtown as I was under no time restraints. The shuttle driver introduced himself by saying, “Hi, I’m Bob!”

Bob was quick to answer my questions about the area. He told me where I could find the finest Wisconsin cheese, and suggested the best restaurants. He directed me to The Market Place and insisted I try “deep-fried cheese curds” while I was in town.

“We eat ‘em like French fries around here,” he said, with a smile.

Bob dropped me off at the Phister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee. The Phister, a four-star hotel, turned out to be a most pleasant surprise. In all my years of travel, I have not stayed in a finer hotel. It was almost “old world” in its features and design. And the staff? First class! If you are ever in Milwaukee, check out the Phister Hotel!

After I checked in, I took a seven-block walk down to The Market Place. I found it to be a small, enclosed mall filled with a variety of quaint, small shops – a cheese shop, a candy shop, a pastry shop, a coffee shop, a seafood shop – all kinds of shops. I found deep-fried cheese curds at a sandwich shop. The friendly waitress brought me a basket full. She also provided ranch dressing and marinara sauce. I ate deep-fried cheese curds till I could have popped! Delicious!

If you venture into the northland, you must try deep-fried cheese curds! But don’t order sweet tea. They haven’t figured that out yet!