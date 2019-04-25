Jack McCall: Lamenting the victims of road kill

By Jack McCall

Well, it was an interesting spring. It was, for me, a spring that came and was gone as fast as any I can remember. Maybe my age is telling on me. Sometimes I wish things would slow down a bit.

I’ve always been fascinated with road kill. Maybe fascinated is not the right word. Let’s just say road kill stirs my curiosity. It always makes me sad – every time. I take it especially hard when I come upon a dead raccoon. I don’t know why, but I have a fondness for raccoons. Maybe it is because they wash their food. Or maybe it is their little bandit masks. For whatever reason, it really sets me back when I see a raccoon that has met his maker on the highway.

I will admit I have almost taken the ditch on many occasions in an effort to try and miss one of God’s creatures. Squirrels can be a real challenge, especially a young one. There he is, right smack in the middle of the road, trying to make up his mind which way to go. He hesitates! He is starring me down. He fakes left; then, right. I am closing fast! “Make up your mind, my little, bushy-tailed friend!” All this is happening in a fraction of a second. Most often, he makes it to safety. I’m sure he goes on about his day after sending my blood pressure numbers into the danger zone.

Then there are cardinals (we used to call them redbirds). I love to see the males showing off their color in the spring. It “kills” me to see a male cardinal dead on the road. When it comes to my grieving for road kill, male cardinals are right up there with raccoons.

Male cardinals are notorious for chasing down insects on the highway. More times than I could count this scene has unfolded: Out of nowhere a red bird flashes onto the road in chase of its prey! In one, fleeting fraction of a second the bird sees me while keeping its prey in sight. Its instincts say it can grab the insect and still have time to get a way. Usually those instincts are correct. On at least one occasion the story ended in a puff of red feathers. It just made me sick.

This has been an unusual spring in that I can’t remember seeing a single dead skunk in the middle of the road. Many springs ago there was a rabies epidemic in Middle Tennessee. The highways and back roads where literally strewn with skunk carcasses. Speaking of “dead skunks in the middle of the road,” Loudon Wainwright III wrote a famous song titled, “Dead Skunk in the Middle of the Road.” One of the lines went like this: “You gotta dead skunk in the middle of the road stinkin’ to high heaven!” I’d say most of us have had that odorous experience.

The other day I saw a most unusual sight out in the Providence Community of Trousdale County. I had seen a road kill specimen there along the highway on the day before. As I approached the location of the road kill, I spotted a pair of red-tailed hawks sitting on the guardrail just a few feet away. They were posted like trusted sentinels guarding their prize.

About 20 feet away, two buzzards were sitting on the fence gazing longingly at what might have been their dinner.

The thought occurred to me, “So that’s what the world is coming to: The magnetic hawk has lowered itself to eating road kill.”

Speaking of road kill, I will forgo making fun of what surely must me the poster child of all road kill – the lowly possum. Bless its heart.

And speaking of possums, a famous Kentucky humorist used to end his speech by saying, “And remember, if you ever find yourself lost in the woods, just find yourself a ‘possum; he’ll lead you to a road.”