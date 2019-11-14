Jack McCall: Maintaining good health in body and mind

By Jack McCall

I read an interesting cover story in USA TODAY recently about Baby Boomers (those born from 1946-64.) It seems more and more “boomers” are “running, cycling, swimming, boot camping – doing just about anything that will keep them fit, outdoors and among friends.”

As we boomers age, we seem to be placing much more emphasis on our physical health than our parents did. That is largely due to the fact that our parents lived a lifestyle that was much less sedentary than ours. Their very way of life kept them physically fit.

Because life expectancies continue to get longer, they are now saying age 60 for the “boomers” is the new 40.

Maintaining our physical health should certainly be one of our top priorities if we are to continue to be happy and productive. But it is important that we address our mental health as well.

Get the rest of the story by picking up this week’s Hartsville Vidette!