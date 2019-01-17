Jack McCall: Making better use of my 2019

By Jack McCall

By the time you read this column, another year has pasted and we are halfway into January 2019. Wow!

I find as I get older it takes me all of the first month of a new year to prepare for the following 11 months. Maybe I have become a step slower. I don’t know.

As 2018 came to a close, I found myself not being sure I was ready for another year of challenges. And the time? Where did it go?

You’ve probably been asked the question, or maybe you’ve asked the question: “Where does the time go?”

It has been said of “time” that “Time marches on.” and “Time waits for no man.” And “Time will tell!” And we’ve all heard it said, “Time flies.” Some have said, “Time flies when you’re having fun.” As I get older, time seems to fly whether I’m having fun or not having fun!”

I hope you spent a little time reflecting on the year just past. If you didn’t, it’s not too late. The frantic pace of today’s world tends to rob us of reflection time.

Socrates said, “The unexamined life is not worth living.” That’s a bold statement, but I think it is true.

Here’s a question for your consideration: Did you make the best use of your time in the year just past? Of the 525,660 minutes allotted to you in 2018, how did you do?

In his classic poem on the subject of maturity entitled “If,” Rudyard Kipling wrote, “If you can fill the unforgiving minute with sixty seconds’ worth of distance run…” How did fill the “unforgiving minutes” in the year that just slipped by?

Better yet, how can you improve on your use of time in 2019?

Those of a generation ago challenged us by saying, “Make hay while the sun shines!”

Paul the Apostle admonished those at Ephesus with these words: “Redeeming the time (make the most of your time) for the days are evil.”

Even Jesus warned: “The night cometh when no man can work.”

As the years roll by, I’ll admit, I pay more attention to how I want to spend the time I have left this side of eternity.

In light of the fact that “Tomorrow is promised to no man,” it is important we make the most of every day and use our time wisely.

Speaking of time, Arnold Bennett, in his book titled “How to Live on Twenty-Four Hours a Day,” offered this thought;

“Which of us is not saying to himself – which of us has not been saying to himself all his life: ‘I shall alter that when I have a little more time’?

We never shall have any more time. We have, and we have always had, all the time there is.”

I’ve committed myself to better use of 30-minute segments of time in 2019. Sometimes I don’t manage 24 hours very well, but I figure I can handle 30 minutes if I set my mind to it. Here’s what I’m thinking: Read 30 minutes, write 30 minutes, exercise 30 minutes, and pray for 30 minutes each day. I did some calculating and realized that would total two hours in a day – just two hours or less than 9 percent of a 24-hour stretch.

So far, I have been trying to stick to it, and I have found it is not easy. Some days I manage to do 2 out of 4, and some days I accomplish all three. But at the very least I have a goal to shoot for, which elevates my thinking.

Someone once said, “If you shoot for the stars, you may not reach them: but you won’t end up with a hand full of mud, either.”

So here’s to the better use of your time in 2019. The clock is ticking.

The words of the Ghost of Christmas Present to Ebenezer Scrooge, in Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” are still fresh on my mind.

“Scrooge, there is never enough time to do all the things that we would wish. The thing is; to do as much as you can in the time you have left! For one day you wake up and you’re not there anymore!”