Jack McCall: Making my way down the Natchez Trace

By Jack McCall

Not too long ago I had a speaking engagement at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Since my speaking schedule was under no serious time pressures, I decided to take the Natchez Trace Parkway to Tupelo.

If you are familiar with “The Trace” you know the speed limit is 50 mph. You can’t be in a big hurry along this scenic parkway, which stretches for 444 miles from Nashville to Natchez.

I must admit I was looking forward to the leisurely drive. MapQuest informed me I could make the trip in 4 hours, 30 minutes by a couple of different routes. I decided to stick to my plans and take the Natchez Trace. The slower drive took an extra hour, but it was worth every minute.

