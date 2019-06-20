Jack McCall: Making our way to Mickey Mouse’s paradise

By Jack McCall

My wife, Kathy, and I took in Disney World a few weeks back. Actually two of our sons, J. Brim and Jonathan, and their wives, Emily and Katie, planned the trip. We were invited to come along. So the two couples, Kathy and I, and six of our grandchildren made the trip.

Friends advised Kathy and me to fly to Orlando, but that would have been too easy. Besides, the thought of “caravaning” in three vehicles had a strange appeal to me. So on a Sunday morning at 4 a.m. we all headed off to Orlando.

The boys took the lead, directed by their GPS devices. It was no trouble for me to follow along. For the first half of the trip it was easy to stay within sight of the other two vehicles. Just north of Macon, Ga., we stopped at a rest area to stretch our legs, take a bathroom break and reorganize.

As we discussed our next move, the three oldest granddaughters, Oakley (who is almost 9), Jane, age 8, and Lena, age 6, asked if they could ride with us. It sounded fair enough, so we began to transfer car seats for the girls.

At this point it is important that I make an observation. The back seat of a Toyota 4-Runner will accommodate three children’s car seats, but it will not do so handily. Especially, when the middle car seat is one of those over-sized jobs. I might also mention that the seat belt receivers (the ones with the red release button) have a way of disappearing deep within the bowels of the vehicle when you need to reach them most.

By the time we got the girls all buckled up, my other drivers were “chomping at the bit.” The lead driver, Jonathan, bolted from the rest area like he was shot out of a gun. J. Brim followed on his heels. I looked for both their vehicles as I pulled out on I-75, but they were already out of sight. For the first time that morning I felt pressured to catch up.

Common sense told me to stay on I-75, which would take me all the way to Orlando. Jonathan’s GPS told him to take I-475 around Macon.

Ten minutes passed before he called looking for me. I told him of my whereabouts – on I-75 South. He instructed me to turn around and go back to catch I-475. I did. After 10 more minutes of back tracking, he called to tell me to stay on I-75 as it would eventually intersect with I-475.

“Thanks a lot,” I said under my breath.

Let me pause here to say that’s what happens when you depend too much on technology. If I had a map I could have figured the situation out. But as it was, I had now fallen 30 minutes behind the others. I was feeling more pressure to catch up.

Here’s another observation. When little girls find themselves cooped up in a motor vehicle for any length of time their bladders get smaller.

Just when I thought I was making some headway in catching the others, I heard a little voice from the back seat saying, “I need to go to the bathroom.”

“Me, too!” said another.

“I REALLY need to go!” the third chimed in.

So, now we began to look for a rest area. We spotted one just three miles ahead. Fortunately, they were able to “hold it” till be got there.

We unloaded, took care of business, and began to re-do the seat belts. Did I mention it was 99 degrees in southern Georgia that day? On the pavement it had to be 110 degrees. By the time I succeeded in re-buckling all their seat belts, I was sweatin’ like a pig. And we had fallen further behind.

When you drive long stretches of interstate highway, you see all kinds of billboards. Some advertise “Injury Lawyers.” Others advertise “Adult Super Stores.” I have never been in an adult super store. It is not on my “bucket list.”

But after we stopped for the THIRD time for the girls to go to the bathroom; and I feverishly worked to re-buckle their seat belts in the Florida sun, I saw a billboard that really appealed to me.

It said “Liquor Barn” next exit. Fortunately, I was running too far behind to stop.

More on Disney in next week’s column.