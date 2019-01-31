Jack McCall: Parents’ influence still strong today

By Jack McCall

I suppose January 9 and 15 came and went without much fanfare this year. Of course, that depends on one’s perspective. January 9 marks the birthday of my late father, Frank Thomas McCall, Sr. Born in 1922, my father was the eldest of nine children born to D.T. (David Thomas) and Amy Manning McCall.

Dad passed away on Father’s Day, 2003.

On the 9th, I paused to reflect on his life and influence. I thought about his patience, his kindness, and his bashful smile. And I thought about his big working-man’s hands, his silver hair, and his eyes of soft, sky-blue.

My father loved the land and he had the gift of mechanical genius that few possess. It can be said of him, “he never met an internal combustion engine he didn’t like… or couldn’t master.”

He failed the first grade, or as they said back in his day, he was “held back” a grade; which turned out to be of good fortune for him. That landed him in the same class year as my mother. His elementary school years were spent in Carthage. Hers were spent in Riddleton.

They met as freshmen in the fall of 1937 at Carthage High School (Class of 1941). Four years later, my mother would graduate as valedictorian of her class.

My father struggled during those four years. As a matter of fact, my father failed freshman, sophomore and junior English. During his senior year he re-took all three, along with senior English and any other required courses.

According to my mother, she had warned him if he didn’t graduate, they “were through.”

To this day he holds a record since 1941 at Carthage (now Smith County) High School – he passed four years of English in one year!

It is also to his credit that he bested my mother in one subject – typing. In typing class, he sat two seats behind my mother in the row to her immediate left. In “timing” tests she could hear him “burning up the keys” behind her and she would lose her concentration, resulting in his “beating her badly.”

I am one of those fortunate sons who can say, “My father was the best man I have ever known.” He was a prince of a man who taught by his example. I miss him.

My late mother was born on January 15, 1923. She “went on to her reward” in the fall of 2013. I still catch myself thinking of things I need to ask her.

Her occupation back in her day would have been listed as “housewife” or “homemaker.” She could have been an outstanding professional in any field of endeavor. She was a counselor to many, and possessed wisdom far beyond her education.

As my father taught by example, my mother taught by instruction. She was always teaching. “Every situation can make you or break you” was one of her favorite maxims.

In our formative years, when my brothers, my sister and I went out on dates, her parting words were, “Do as well as you have been taught” or “Do as well as you know.” That left us with little room for erring.

Her favorite scripture can be found in Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him and he will direct your paths.”

And quietly, subtly, as if she were tapping with a velvet-covered hammer, she drove deeply into the hearts and minds of her children the great truth, “A good name is rather to be chosen that great riches, and loving favor rather than silver and gold.”

As I enter the autumn of my life I find the influence of the lives of my parents – my father’s example and my mother’s teaching – has greater impact on my own life now than ever before.

So as this January comes to a close, I am inspired to live as my father lived, to teach as my mother taught, and honor their memory with thanksgiving.