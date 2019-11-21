Jack McCall: Take your time and enjoy life’s simple pleasures

By Jack McCall

I’ve often heard people say, as words of encouragement, “Take your time.” Sometimes it was advice given to a person recovering from surgery or an injury or an illness – “Take your time.” On other occasions it was offered to someone who was grieving over a great loss – “Take your time.” And I’ve heard it said when an individual was attempting a task that required their full concentration and focus – “Take your time.”

C.S. Lewis in his classic, Mere Christianity, observed, “The real problem of the Christian life comes where people do not usually look for it. It comes the very moment you wake up each morning. All your wishes and hopes for the day rush at you like wild animals. And the first job each morning consists simply in shoving them all back; in listening to that other voice, taking that other point of view, letting that other, larger, stronger, quieter life come flowing in. And so on, all day. Standing back from all your natural fussings and frettings; coming in out of the wind.”

In today’s world that problem is not limited to Christianity. As a recent TV commercial spelled out, “Life comes at you fast!” We talk of a fast pace, we eat fast food and we clamor for our computers and mobile devices to be faster.

Get the rest of the story by picking up this week’s Hartsville Vidette!