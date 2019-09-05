Jack McCall: Tennessee hills, waters remain special places

By Jack McCall

As I took in the scene of the rolling Tennessee hills, I could see a bend in the Cumberland River in the distance. Alone with my thoughts, I was reminded of my love for these Tennessee hills. They have been my home for over half a century.

Among them I found my roots in the woods, rivers, creeks, tobacco patches, and hay fields. Surrounded by them I have traveled highways, gravel roads, dirt roads, and cattle paths. For decades I have enjoyed the splendor showcased by these hills with the changing of each season. I have lived to know this old saying is true: “You can take the boy out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the boy.”

