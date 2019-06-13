Jack McCall to give Father’s Day lesson at Beech Grove church

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Jack McCall will be the featured speaker at Beech Grove United Methodist Church for its 9:30 a.m. Father’s Day service on Sunday, June 16.

McCall is a nationally recognized motivational humorist who has spoken in all 50 states. He is also an award-winning newspaper columnist who appears in multiple papers, including The Hartsville Vidette, has written four books and holds the Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) designation from the National Speakers Association.

A devoted student of the Bible, McCall has also taught Sunday school classes for over 50 years.

McCall began his working career as a livestock market manager for Tennessee Livestock Producers. Later, he spearheaded research for both the Tennessee and U.S. Departments of Agriculture. Along the way, he has enjoyed senior management positions in the financial services and health care industries. For the past 20 years, McCall has been a full-time professional speaker.

He has been married to his wife, Kathy, for 40 years and the couple has three sons, J. Brim, Jonathan and Joseph. They also have seven grandchildren; Oakley, Elizabeth Jane, Lena, Jack Harvey, J. Manning, Whitman and Amelia.

All fathers will be recognized during Beech Grove’s Sunday service. The church is located at 3410 Highway 10, Hartsville. For more information, contact Pastor Michael Grooms at 615-633-4144.