Jack McCall: Walk with me through the Brim homestead

By Jack McCall

My maternal grandfather, Will Herod Brim, known to most of his friends and family in the Riddleton Community as “John Reuben,” died on Nov. 12, 1963.

In the over 50 years he’s been gone, I have visited the Brim Hollow, where he spent most of his life, more times than I could count. I still go there often, mostly in my mind. Today, I invite you to walk with me as I take you into the house which still holds some of my best childhood memories.

We are standing at the side of the house right now. (In all the years – almost 13 – I knew my grandfather, I never entered his house through the front door.) We are greeted by a big, heavy wooden door built with solid 4- and 6-inch boards. At the foot of the door lies a rough-hewn rock step that couldn’t be lifted by a half-dozen men. To the left of the step stands two menacing blocks of wood. They are oddly shaped, and fully three feet tall. I never knew their purpose.

Between the left-hand end of the step and the blocks of wood can be found a flat piece of metal. It is about 18 inches long, an inch-and-a-half wide, and as thin as the blade on a good butcher’s knife. I tell you this because it is one of two keys to opening the door.

Over many years the hinges had weakened, causing the old heavy door to drag badly. In time, deep grooves had been cut into the floor inside in the shape of a quarter-circle. It had also caused the locking mechanism to fall out of line. To unlock the door, you had to slip the flat piece of metal under the door and, using it as a pry-bar, raise the door until the lock lined up. Once in place, the bar had to be negotiated with your left foot while you managed the door key with your hand. It all sounds quite complicated, but it was really very simple. Unless you knew the “combination” you could not get through that door. You might call it “a security system of yesteryear.”

We’re in the house now, and find ourselves in the utility room. Looking up, you can see the underside of the tin roof. The wall to our left is unfinished. The wall studs are fashioned of rough lumber and are fully 2” by 4”. Between those studs, at floor level, my grandfather has stacked old plow points and retired ax heads. Behind the door hangs his favorite buck saw. In the center of the wall, on a big nail, is where he hung his overcoat and Stetson at the end of the day. Other nails secured other things.

The other side of the room is the “catch all” part of the house. The far left corner features a large wardrobe made of a heavy cardboard type material. From the ceiling a heavy wire hook secures mounds of plaited ropes fashioned from used hay baling stings. On the floor in the right-hand corner of the room sit three one-gallon buckets. They are filled with rusted nuts and bolts, crooked, rusted nails, crooked steeples, pieces of broken hinges, and anything metal my grandfather might have picked up in the course of the day. There is a story I tell of those crooked, rusted nails in one of my books.

I have to push the door open (it has a tendency to drag, also) as we enter the largest room in the house, the kitchen. As we step inside a refrigerator stands backed up to the wall, immediately to our left. On the other side of the refrigerator stands my grandmother’s pie safe. It is the kind which stands on legs and has the tin panels decorated with little holes in the doors. Those little holes let the air in and kept the flies out!

We are looking now at the big kitchen table, covered in red and white-checked oil cloth. My late mother remembered when her father built that table. The total cost was 75 cents. One end of the table rests against the wall under a big, wide window. I must share with you who sat at the head of that table for the meals I remember, and much more about this room filled with memories. But that must wait.

Hope to see you then.