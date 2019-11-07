Jack McCall: What a wonderful time I had in Walla Walla

By Jack McCall

Have you ever heard of Walla Walla? I can say I had heard of it, but I had never been there. Honestly, I didn’t know where Walla Walla was located in Washington State, until recently.

Not too long ago, I received a call from a California-based speaker’s bureau inquiring as to my availability to speak in Walla Walla, WA. Fortunately the date was open on my calendar, so I agreed to take the booking. As soon as the contract was finalized, I grabbed my trusty atlas to see where in the world Walla Walla was on the map. To my surprise, and delight, I found Walla Walla tucked in the southeast corner of Washington. I was even more delighted to realize Walla Walla was a mere 40 miles north of my favorite northwestern city – Pendleton, OR.

Get the rest of the story by picking up this week’s Hartsville Vidette!