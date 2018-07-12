Kim Taylor seeks re-election as Circuit Court Clerk

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Kim Taylor is announcing her candidacy for re-election as Circuit Court Clerk in the upcoming August election.

Taylor has served in that role for Trousdale County since 1992 and is unopposed on the ballot.

“I would like to begin by saying how grateful and blessed I am to be able to work and live in this community, and thank you for your support and confidence in me over the past years,” Taylor said.

“I would like to especially thank my family and also Mrs. Ginger Landrum and Mrs. Sandra Tomlinson, who are the deputy clerks in the office.

“Over the past four years, this office has been very busy. Our caseload continues to steadily increase in each of the four courts, which include General Sessions, Juvenile, Criminal and Circuit Division I and II. This office carries a significant amount of duties and responsibilities in the collection and distribution of fines, court costs and restitution for the four courts.

“It is my sincere hope to continue serving as your Circuit Court Clerk. I would like to take this opportunity to ask for your vote. It is greatly appreciated.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.