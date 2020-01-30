Larry Woody: Paying tribute to my former colleague

By Larry Woody, Outdoors Writer

Several years ago, David Climer’s mother died at her home in Lebanon, and while sorting through her belongings the family came across a scrapbook she had filled with items about her children — as moms are wont to do.

Among her treasured keepsakes was a faded newspaper clipping about the Lebanon High baseball team and one of its star players, David Climer.

I wrote the story. I was covering Midstate preps for The Tennessean at the time.

When David told me about discovering that long-ago clipping, he kidded me about getting old. I laughed and said I couldn’t argue the point.

Time flies.

Last Sunday, David died after a brief, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 66. The newspaper world lost a great writer and I lost a great friend.

David, after launching his career with the Lebanon Democrat, joined The Tennessean sports department part-time while attending UT. He reported on the Vols from campus, and in the summers worked in The Tennessean office at 1100 Broadway.

After college he joined the paper full-time, and in ensuing years became its most celebrated sports writer. He covered every major state, regional and national sports event — including the Olympics — and won enough awards to fill a warehouse.

But he never forgot his roots. After retiring with wife Becky to their dream home in South Carolina — adjacent to a golf course, naturally — he would often email to ask how things were going “back home.”

He would kid me about writing for the Democrat after my own retirement from The Tennessean — saying he hoped I would uphold his great Lebanon tradition.

Suddenly, about a week before Christmas, his world caved in.

He emailed to say he had gone in for a routine checkup and the doctor discovered pancreatic cancer. It was advanced — stage four.

David somehow maintained a sense of humor amid the devastating news. He said, “By the time they discovered how bad it was, it was too late to do anything about it — kinda like Woody Widenhofer’s coaching,” referring to the affable but floundering former Vanderbilt football coach.

Doctors recommended cancer clinics in Houston and Nashville. David chose Nashville, and he and Becky rented a condo near Vanderbilt Hospital.

He underwent his first chemo treatment on Jan. 1.

He emailed me: “Some Happy New Year, huh?”

He lived 17 days after that. In our last communication I offered to come over for a visit if he felt up to it. He emailed back to say he’d had a rough night and would get back to me. He never did. That was his final message.

David and I logged a lot of miles together over the decades. We covered Super Bowls and NCAA basketball tournaments, and spent more wild football weekends in Knoxville, Tuscaloosa, Baton Rouge and other SEC ports than I can (or should) recount.

We often joked that we hoped our bosses never found out how much fun we were having “at work.”

David pulled no punches in his columns, and sometimes a few feathers got ruffled. Our old sports editor, John Bibb, chuckled that he “had a lot of vinegar.”

But even his occasional critics were forced to admire his integrity and appreciate his professionalism. He was fair and he was honest, and that’s the definition of a good journalist.

Now, after all the travels and adventures, after all the awards and accolades, he has come home, back to where it all began.

David was one of the best sports writers I ever knew. But he was more than that. He was also one of the best persons I ever knew.

His mom would be proud of his final clipping.