Learn about Chamber activities at annual banquet

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

The Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual Celebration and Recognition Banquet on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at noon in the Community Center, 301 E. Main Street.

This event is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend. It is a great opportunity to learn about the Chamber’s activities this past year and get a preview of what the Chamber has planned for 2019-2020, and the great ways you can become involved!

Your Chamber sponsors numerous events supporting education in the community including Career Day, mentors for Tennessee Promise and the Little Free Library. The Chamber works to promote businesses through Open House Shopping Days, ribbon cuttings, business profiles, local speakers at our monthly Chamber meetings, one-on-one counseling through the Tennessee Small Business Development Centers and promotion through our new website. Our community outreach efforts include the Community Thanksgiving Celebration and Meal, Christmas at the Courthouse and Parade, Music in the Park and a new project to celebrate Trousdale County football.

Individually the members of our Board of Directors serve in numerous organizations and support their activities, in addition to their duties on the Board.

We also recognize several important groups and individuals in our community at the meeting including Business of the Year, Citizen or Volunteer of the Year, Civic Group of the Year, Government Official of the Year and Best Looking Business.

This is also a chance to learn more about the Board of Directors for your Chamber. Our retiring board members are honored and our new members are introduced.

Along with the business part of the celebration, we feature drawings for numerous door prizes from local businesses as well as a live auction for our special items. All proceeds from the auction go to fund the work of the Chamber in your community.

And let’s not forget lunch! Pork chops, hash brown casserole, green salad and cut fruit will be catered by Piggly Wiggly with a dessert buffet provided by the Board of Directors. Lunch is available for $10 but you are welcome to attend the meeting without purchasing lunch.

Speaking of celebrating and fun, please take time to attend the Trousdale County Fair from Aug. 8-10. There will be a great lineup of fun and entertainment for everyone. Please visit the Fair’s new website for more information at trousdalecountyfair.org.

In the past several weeks, we’ve been looking at the appearance of Hartsville and simple things we can do to improve. Today, I’d like to talk a little about Broadway.

Most of the time, I’m keeping my eyes on the road while my mind is thinking of a million other things. However, riding on the horse-drawn wagon in parades definitely gives you a new perspective heading down Broadway.

Broadway is a well-traveled route for visitors and locals and it offers both the best – and the worst – of Hartsville’s appearance. We have several well-kept appealing businesses and a beautiful new fire station mixed in with poorly kept rentals, empty buildings and dirty parking lots. I hope readers will send practical, low-cost ideas on how we can improve this area’s appearance.