Learn about our local hospital at next Chamber meeting

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

Please make plans to join up for the February Community Chamber of Commerce meeting being held on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at noon in the Community Center, 301 E. Main St.

Our program features Trousdale Medical Center. Jennifer Holder, Chief Nursing Officer, and Kelly Anderson, Emergency Room Director, will update us on facility improvements, current health and wellness programs, as well as the outlook for TMC. These two ladies are dedicated to TMC and bring a wealth of experience to its operation. I frequently receive calls from local residents concerned by the closing of many rural hospitals in Tennessee, so bring your questions.

Lunch will include potato soup, chili, green salad, grilled cheese, cake and beverage. Cost is $10, catered by the Hartsville United Methodist Women. This meeting is free and open to the public. Lunch is offered but not required to attend the meeting.

The Chamber’s Facebook page sparked a number of comments in response to our posting of the Home Town contest. In case you missed it, the contest was looking for a small town in the South where the HGTV series Home Town could film an entire season renovating residential and commercial properties. The series follows a young couple in Laurel, Miss., who are improving their small town – that had fallen on hard times -one house at a time.

Yes, I realize this is television. Yes, I realize it’s not all roses and sunshine. But the fact is, the movement of people back to small towns is real. Younger people are looking to leave the fast-paced cities behind and mature couples are going back to their roots.

Small Town Revolution featuring Amanda Brinkman and Ty Pennington, and a less formal movement by Mike Wolfe, known as half of the American Pickers team, offer two more programs featuring small towns. Their work focuses on bringing life and profitability back to downtown businesses and buildings.

What will determine which small towns thrive and which continue their decline? I think it comes down to attitude. Do we want to find a way to keep our identity while moving forward, or do we want to find every excuse not to be positive about our future? Growth will continue coming to Hartsville and Trousdale County as Nashville continues its phenomenal expansion. Do we want to look forward with hope or stick our heads in the sand?

The Chamber is currently holding its annual Membership Drive. If you are not a member and would like to join, please contact the Chamber at [email protected] Your membership is more important than ever this year as we will be printing a large-format Business/City Guide. This publication will feature short articles on our history, schools, tourism opportunities and much more. Only current Chamber members will be included in the business directory.

The publication will feature local photography on the front and back covers as well. Printing and production costs will be paid for through ad sales. It will be free at local convenience stores, banks, the city offices and much more. Thank you to all of our Chamber members for your continued support.