Learn about Trousdale County through Chamber of Commerce

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

Please make plans to join us at the September Community Chamber of Commerce meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Community Center, located at 301 E. Main Street.

Our speakers will be Patti and Gill Carter. Patti and Gill are new to the area with their Crossroads Mission Care, which provides counseling, resources and connections for missions and missionaries around the world as well as local fire, police and first responders. They have an interesting story to share.

Get the rest of the story in this week’s Hartsville Vidette!