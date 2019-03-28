Lebanon game shop offers nostalgia, memories

By Sinclaire Sparkman

Tabletop gamers, comic book nerds and superhero enthusiasts can shop for their favorite toys in Lebanon at a collector’s paradise, Pyndrgn Toys.

Pronounced “pen-dra-gon,” the toy store is owned and operated by father William Holland and his son, Brett Holland.

“Every time I bought him a toy I bought me a toy. After I had him, I started keeping mint packages, because all the ones he got he would play with I got play with him.”

Pyndrgn Toys started at the Hollands’ dining room table. William Holland would sell some of his old toys online through Amazon and his website, pyndrgntoys.com. He’d find new figures at conventions, and eventually the dining room got a bit crowded.

“I started running out of space, so I decided I needed to move somewhere larger, because I didn’t have enough room in there to keep storing stuff,” William Holland said.

After spending three years working out of an office space, his growing business demanded he either buy some warehouse space or open a brick-and-mortar store.

“I had a number of people argue with me on both sides about opening a storefront because of overhead costs and all that, but I said I just don’t feel like I’m being fair that way, because you don’t get the interaction with the customer anymore. So I made up my own mind and said I’m going to go ahead and take the plunge and open up my storefront and see how I do,” William Holland said.

Once he decided to open Pyndrgn Toys in Lebanon, he knew he couldn’t do it alone. So he asked his son Brett, now 24, to help him out.

“I basically quit a job I hated to work for dad. I was working as a draftsman, and I knew I wasn’t cut out for it. He asked me if I’d mind to quit to help with the store,” Brett Holland said. “What you’re looking at here is the combined childhoods of me and my dad. Half of this stuff is from his childhood, and the other half is from mine.”

Pyndrgn Toys has walls lined with action figures, a selection of tabletop games, dice, paintable minis, posters, statues, models and more. William Holland said a number of people have requested special items he can order.

“Back in the ’80s, I would play with toys that had vehicles and play sets, all kinds of stuff. When I would take Brett to the store and look at everything to get him, all they had were figures. There were no more vehicles and play sets. It was just a big old corporate mess of movie characters. All they could do was lift their hands or their legs up and down. There was no more creativity or love put into making toys and action figures anymore,” William Holland said. “I opened up my tubs of old toys and vehicles and play sets, and I gave them to my son to play with. Then, I started focusing on just collecting what I considered had the most playability, range of weapons and things like that.”

In those tubs of old toys were toys like G.I. Joe, DareDevil, HeMan, Star Wars, Batman and William Holland’s favorite, Thor. In his man cave at home, William Holland has Lord of the Rings maps, Thor’s hammer Mjolnir from Norse mythology, Gandalf’s sword, his favorite figures and a collection of about 7,000 movies.

“Pretty much the superheroes that I liked growing up were the ones who didn’t have a whole lot of powers. The two superheroes that were my top two in the Marvel Universe were Thor and Doctor Strange, but down from those two would be people like Daredevil and Moon Knight and Hawkeye. Then, over in the DC Universe, it would be Batman from the 1980s, because that was detective Batman, where his utility belt had stuff for things like seeing fingerprints, microscopes and all kinds of neat little things like that, where he was just strictly a detective. He didn’t have exploding Batarangs or any of that nonsense. He was simply trying to solve mysteries. He was human,” William Holland said.

Brett Holland plans to run demo nights for lesser-known tabletop games sold in the store. The first demo night will feature Call of Cthuluhu on March 30 at 7 p.m. Space at the table is limited, so anyone interested should reserve his or her spot by calling the store at 615-784-4747.

“There are no second chances or anything in Call of Cthulhu. It’s pretty much real life. Your characters can go mad, become completely unhinged. You can just flat-out die, because you’re a human. There’s no invincibility or shield of invincibility or strength of 40, nothing like that,” William Holland said.

Demo nights will continue the fourth Saturdays each month with a different game preview each time.

Pyndrgn Toys is at 155 Legends Drive, Suite F, in Lebanon.