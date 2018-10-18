Lebanon to host three benefit turkey shoots

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Three benefit Turkey Shoots are planned in Lebanon with proceeds to go toward historic preservation projects. The Turkey Shoots will be held Oct. 20, Nov. 3 and Nov. 10.

Each will be held at the Wilson County fairgrounds (Peyton Rd. entrance). The benefit begins at 8 a.m. and runs through about noon on all three days. The event is sponsored by the General Robert H. Hatton Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans in Lebanon.

“We’re looking forward to putting on a great Turkey Shoot with plenty of prizes for everyone,” said Reed Working, Commander of the Hatton Camp. “We’re anticipating a good event with lots of good natured competition. This is our fifth year and we have good crowd at every event. We’ll have turkeys, country hams and some big packs of thick sliced bacon. It’s really a lot of fun. It’s a great event to bring your kids or grandkids to; it’s a real family oriented event. If you’ve never been to a turkey shoot, you don’t know what you’re missing.”

Everyone is invited. Participants may bring their own shotgun, or loaner guns will be provided. All ammo is furnished. Any shotgun with a 36-inch or less barrel is allowed.

All proceeds go toward history preservation projects such as cemetery restoration, monument maintenance and preservation, flag preservation and Hartsville battlefield interpretation, among others. The Sons of Confederate Veterans is not associated with any other organization and its sole purpose is to perpetuate the true history of the South through preserving and honoring Southern culture and heritage.