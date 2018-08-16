Library celebrates Summer Reading Program

By Megan Lee, Library Director

What a great summer! We had such a fun time with everyone and hope you all did as well.

Congratulations to our grand prize winners: Kendal Guffey with a paint party from Regina Waller, RJ Fisher with a pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones, and Erica Slagle with an Amazon gift card.

We’d like to give a huge thank you to everyone for making our Summer Reading program a success for yet another year.

Thanks to our sponsors: Tri-County Electric, Hartsville Foodland, Hartsville Piggly Wiggly, Wilson Bank and Trust-Hartsville, Citizens Bank-Hartsville. Thanks also to our programmers: Tashi and trainer from Music City Pet Partners, Runaway Puppet Theater, Hartsville City Pool, Jessica Whitmill from TriStar Reads, NHECM Animals, Noah Cartwright, Clint and Lydia Tucker, Jack McCall, Entertainer Scott Tripp, the Knudsen Family, Rosella Morton, Destinee Burnley, Alexis Moore and Mr. Bond’s Science Guys.

Of course, we’d also like to thank our library board and staff, along with our patrons.

For events in June alone, we had a total of 849 attendees during the month and just under 2,000 visitors total. That’s amazing!

If you haven’t visited us lately, come on by and keep yourself updated with our library’s Facebook account. See you for more fun soon!