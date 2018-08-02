Linda Sue Johnson seeks re-election to County Commission

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Linda Sue Johnson is seeking re-election as a county commissioner from Trousdale County’s Fifth District.

Since being elected in 2014, Johnson has served on the Codes & Zoning Enforcement, Insurance, Law Enforcement, Local Government Services, Parks & Recreation and Purchasing Oversight committees.

“I would like to thank you for allowing me to be your county commissioner for the last for years in District 5. I appreciate the opportunity to represent you again for the next four years.

“Most of you know I am a realtor and I have worked as a realtor for almost 18 years with Crye-Leike. But recently I changed companies. I am now employed with Blackwell Realty and Auction. I enjoy working with the community and being able to represent you and your families, as well as my own family. I look forward to helping Trousdale County be the best we can be in the future. If you have suggestions or ideas, please let me know. Thank you again and I would appreciate your vote in the Aug. 2 election.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.