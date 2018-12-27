Local sales tax collections soar in November

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Local sales tax collections were up substantially in November, according to figures released by the state Department of Finance.

Trousdale took in $273,467.17 in state sales tax and $91,930.69 in local sales tax, compared to $272,038.51 (0.52 percent increase) and $81,499.28 (12.79 percent increase) respectively in November 2017.

State figures show that Trousdale County also took in $117.40 in income tax, $31,526.88 in motor vehicle tax, $18,224.22 in realty transfer & mortgage tax and $11,889.97 in business tax during November.

Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Larry Martin announced last week that overall November state revenues were $1.0 billion, which is 8.98 percent more than November 2017 and $45.9 million more than the budgeted estimate.

“The positive gains in November are primarily due to strong sales tax growth,” Martin said. “Sales tax revenues, reflecting consumer spending occurring in October, recorded its best month since March 2018. Franchise and excise taxes were less than the estimate and recorded little growth compared to last year. All other revenue sources combined grew 9.85 percent and were better than the budgeted estimate for November.

“While we continue to see strong sales revenue growth, we will continue to watch closely revenue trends and adjust spending if growth weakens.”

On an accrual basis, November is the fourth month in the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

Year-to-date revenues for four months were $136.9 million more than the budgeted estimate.

The budgeted revenue estimates for 2018-2019 are based on the State Funding Board’s consensus recommendation of Nov. 27, 2017 and adopted by the second session of the 110th General Assembly in May 2018. Also incorporated in the estimates are any changes in revenue enacted during the 2018 session of the General Assembly. These estimates are available on the state’s website at tn.gov/content/tn/finance/fa/fa-budget-information/fa-budget-rev.html.