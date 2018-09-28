Local VFW holds gun raffle, sponsors essay contests

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Hartsville Post 4842 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars held their annual gun raffle on Saturday, Sept. 22 with five guns and a duck call given away.

Guns available were a Glock G-42 380 cal. semi-auto pistol, a Taurus 608 38 SP/357 mag revolver, a Taturus G2C 9mm semi-auto pistol, a Savage 22 LR semi-auto rifle with scope and a Tristar G2 Viper semi-auto 12 gauge shotgun.

Winners were Penny Sutherland, Dara Reasonover, Linda Sue Johnson, David Morgan, Peggy Carver and Benny Johnson.

The raffle is an annual fundraiser for the Hartsville VFW, which thanks all those who bought tickets to support the event.

Post Commander Gary Walsh invited comments on types of guns people would like to see in future raffles. Contact him at 615-424-9509.

Essay contest: Hartsville VFW Post 4842 is also sponsoring the Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy essay contest for students.

Patriot’s Pen is open to students in grades 6-8, who are asked to write a 300-400 word essay on this year’s theme: “Why I Honor the American Flag.”

The Voice of Democracy contest is open to those in grades 9-12, who are asked to write and record in audio form a 3-5 minute essay on the 2018-19 theme: “Why My Vote Matters.”

Winners in both contests can earn cash prizes and advance to compete at district, state or national levels.

Entries in both contests are due by Oct. 31.

For more information on either contest, contact Walsh at 615-424-9509.