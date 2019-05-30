Look Back: Argument led to local politician’s murder nearly century ago

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

We wind up our two-month look at sheriffs and crime in Trousdale County this week with a well-publicized murder from 1913!

Actually we have had our share of murders and mayhem in Hartsville, so this is a subject that we can return to at a later date. We are also continuing to solicit stories and information about our local sheriffs, so we will be returning to that subject in the future as people continue to bring us old photos and newspaper clippings.

This particular murder has all the earmarks of a crime novel or of a made for TV movie – bad feelings between two men, rumors that fan the fire, small-town gossip and a local politician!

In 1913, Hartsville was a pretty quiet town.

In fact, an article about the killing noted that Hartsville society hadn’t had a murder in “thirty or forty years.”

Now the town had the normal amount of fistfights and knife fights and drunks for any community of its size, but murder was a rarity.

And to make the killing all the more sensational, it involved a member of the Tennessee State Legislature!

The Honorable Ed Faust was one of Hartsville’s leading citizens.

Not only was he the county attorney, but he had also been elected to represent the 14th Floterial District, which included all of Trousdale County as well as Sumner and Macon counties. He had been voted into the position first in 1899, then again in 1901 and again in 1911.

The Floterial position moved from one county to another by an unwritten agreement between the counties involved. In other words, it floated. When it came to Trousdale County’s turn, Faust ran and was elected.

Faust came from a prominent local family. One of his brothers was a doctor and another was also in politics. His wife was the daughter of Arch Allen, a local businessman and also a leader in the community.

But there was bad blood between Ed Faust and a local blacksmith named George Parrish. Both men were in their mid-forties.

Now, the papers of that day and time didn’t divulge any secrets and only hinted at the problem between the men with “…a rumor of a family nature…” The nature of the rumor was left to the reader to guess and the town busybodies dissected the families of both men with gossip and innuendo.

But in any case, this is what transpired:

Early on the day of June 5, 1913, at 8:30 a.m. to be exact, Ed Faust walked into George Parrish’s blacksmith shop and accused him of telling lies. Parrish pulled out a double-barreled shotgun and fired. The blast from the shotgun hit Faust in the chest, killing him instantly.

A witness to the shooting told the sheriff that Faust “entered the shop and remarked that Parrish had been talking about him and that they must settle it.” The witness went on to say that Parrish replied, “You have been warned to stay out of my shop!”

With those words, the shotgun was pulled out and fired.

We might add that a loaded double-barreled shotgun is not standard blacksmith equipment!

Parrish then calmly exited the shop and met…of all people…the local Methodist minister Rev. D.A. Ensor. He looked at Ensor and said, “There is a dead man in the shop. It is Ed Faust… I killed him!”

Well, the jury at the trial took Parrish at his word and found him guilty of murder.

At the trial, which was held in the Trousdale County courthouse, the verdict was “murder in the second degree.”

George Parrish was given “ten to twenty” years in the state penitentiary. The judge immediately overruled a motion for a new trial.

Which reminds us of the following story.

In 1913, the rope for the bell in the courthouse hung down into the middle of the courtroom. It was very noticeable and convenient if it needed to be rung for any reason, such as calling people when a fire broke out.

The story goes that it was a murder trial like this that got the bell rope into a little trouble.

There were people in Hartsville that wanted the man accused of murder to hang!

On the day of the trial, someone arrived early and took the dangling bell rope and tied the end into a noose!

When the judge entered the courtroom, he wasn’t amused!

He had the sheriff untie the rope and the trial continued.

The bell rope was later shortened and rerouted to the bottom of the back stairs, where it was a little less convenient and certainly less likely to be tied into a noose during a murder trial!