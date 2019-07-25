Look Back: Blackberry picking leads to good summer eating

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Ah, the pleasures of summer. Swimming in the lake, picnics, watermelon, going fishing, family reunions and picking blackberries!

Nothing says summer eating to me like a fresh blackberry cobbler, with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!

We have spent July looking at simple summer pleasures, and going blackberry picking has always been one of the things I most enjoy about summer. And if you are like me, you eat as many fresh blackberries as you drop into your bucket!

Those of us who grew up in the South equate blackberries with warm weather, starting with “blackberry winter” when one of the sure signs of spring is that we have a short cold spell marked by the blooming of blackberry bushes. Fence rows around here will be suddenly filled with long canes of wild blackberries covered with small white blossoms.

At one time, you could see these everywhere.

But as farmers put up metal posts and wire fencing around their properties, the old rambling wood posts with their sagging old wires, held up as much by vines and creeping plants as anything else, have become almost a thing of the past. As more and more land is turned into building lots, we are losing some of the best places to find wild blackberries.

My mother would regale me with stories of how, as a child, she and her brother and sister would join their parents in picking blackberries.

It was no easy task, as the brambles or thickets of wild blackberries also are home to snakes, wasps, mosquitoes, poison ivy and the dreaded ‘chigger’.

Mother would be dressed from head to toe with her long pants stuffed into her socks so that no skin was exposed. She would be wearing one of her father’s old long sleeve shirts and a wide-brimmed hat. Her mom would rub kerosene on their ankles and forearms as they got dressed as an extra precaution.

And the secret of successful berry picking – go early in the morning before it gets hot. Chiggers won’t bite until the temperature is above 54 degrees! And they don’t like wet grass, so picking before the dew dried was an added defense.

The long sleeves and long pants were also a precaution against the stickers on wild blackberries. Some people wear gloves, but to really test for ripeness you need to use your bare fingers.

If a blackberry is ripe, it will pull right off of its stem. If you have to tug, it will be sour. And blackberries do not ripen after they are picked. If you pick an unripe berry, it will stay unripe!

Many fruits and berries are green until they ripen, but blackberries don’t have a green stage. Instead, heed to the old saying, “blackberries are red when they are ‘green.’ ”

They are native to North America as well as Europe and the Native American enjoyed them as much as we do today. The Indians also knew their medicinal value. Chewing a blackberry leaf can heal a mouth sore and boiling the roots and drinking the tea was said to be good for indigestion. The deep purple, almost black, color led to the fruit being used as a dye.

The blackberry is the largest of the wild berries in North America and is high in Vitamin C! And if you don’t like the large seeds, think again. The seeds are a good source of Omega 3 oil!

I know people who take metal pie pans with them when blackberry picking so they can rattle them to scare away snakes. But I have been berry picking in Alaska and done the same to scare away bears!

You can grow your own berry patch easily enough. The plant is perennial – meaning it comes back every year. However, the fruit only appears on the second year of a stem or cane. After that the stem dies and new ones appear. They have also developed a thornless blackberry that you can plant and harvest.

The picked blackberry doesn’t keep well. You have to eat them in the first few days after they are picked, but you can freeze them for later or just go back to the blackberry patch and pick some more as they will ripen on the cane for several weeks.

Like we said, picking blackberries is one of our summer pleasures!